Soybeans extend climb on Chinese demand; wheat jumps 3%

CHICAGO, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures
extended their bull run on Friday, reaching a two-year top as
top global buyer China continued with daily purchases of U.S.
soybeans.
Wheat futures surged more than 3% on fears of tightening
supplies from key exporters, and corn futures rose for a third
straight session.
Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans settled up 15
cents at $10.43-1/2 per bushel after reaching $10.46-3/4, a
contract high and the loftiest price on a continuous chart of
the most-active soybean contract since May 2018.
CBOT December wheat ended up 18-3/4 cents at $5.75 per
bushel after touching $5.78, the contract's highest since Feb.
21. December corn settled up 3-1/4 cents at $3.78-1/2 a
bushel.
With Friday's higher close, soybeans have risen in 17 of the
last 19 sessions and recorded a sixth straight weekly advance,
buoyed by a streak of daily Chinese purchases of U.S. supplies.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed U.S. soy sales
to China in each of the last 11 business days, including
Friday's announcement of 132,000 tonnes. The USDA also reported
sales of 210,000 tonnes of U.S. corn to China and 100,000 tonnes
of soymeal to unknown destinations.
"China had a whole industry devoted to taking food waste and
feeding it to hogs, and that's illegal now. So they are
rebuilding their herds, and they are having to do it with corn
and soybean meal," said Jim Gerlach, president of Indiana-based
A/C Trading.
As it rebuilds its massive hog herd following a devastating
outbreak of African swine fever, China is also looking to fulfil
commitments in a trade pact with the United States and avert
tensions in food supply, analysts said.
In wheat, the CBOT December contract neared a
seven-month high as worries about dry weather curbing crops in
Argentina, Europe and the Black Sea region sparked fund-driven
buying.
"Those are three pretty big exporters of wheat," Gerlach
said.
The number of wheat fields in northern Argentina that will
not be harvested due to drought is growing, the Buenos Aires
Grains Exchange said on Thursday.
Traders were also assessing news that Algeria moved to open
its wheat purchase tenders to Russian and Ukrainian grain.
