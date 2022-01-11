Log in
Soybeans extend gains on Brazilian dryness; traders eye U.S. reports

01/11/2022 | 11:23pm EST
* Soybeans gain more ground as dry weather curbs yields

* Wheat, corn fall ahead of U.S. supply-demand reports

SINGAPORE, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose for a second session on Wednesday, underpinned by concerns over dry weather in top exporter Brazil, while wheat fell for the first time in four sessions and corn eased ahead of key U.S. reports on supply and demand.

The Chicago Board of Trade's (CBOT) most-active soybean contract was up 0.2% at $13.89-1/2 a bushel, as of 0350 GMT. Corn edged down 0.1% to $6.00-1/2 a bushel and wheat fell 0.4% to $7.67-1/2 a bushel.

"Soybeans are going up as dry weather in Brazil is causing yield losses," said one Singapore-based trader.

Brazilian food supply and statistics agency Conab lowered the 2021/2022 forecast for the country's soybean and corn production on Tuesday amid a drought that was mainly affecting commercial crops in the south of the country.

Conab said Brazil is expected to produce 140.5 million tonnes of soybeans, 1.6% less than in the December forecast, representing a reduction of 2.3 million tonnes.

It projected Brazil's total corn crop at 112.9 million tonnes, 4.2 million tonnes less than in the previous forecast.

Corn eased on Wednesday in positioning ahead of key U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reports on global supply and demand due later in the day.

The USDA's reports will include updated estimates of U.S. 2021 crop production and Dec. 1 inventories.

Soft wheat exports from the European Union so far this season had reached 15.11 million tonnes by Jan. 9, weekly official data showed on Tuesday, a 1-million-tonne jump from the previous update as missing French data was incorporated.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters on average expect the USDA on Wednesday to report the tightest U.S. Dec. 1 wheat stocks since 2007.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT wheat, soyoil, corn and soybean futures contracts on Tuesday and net sellers of soymeal futures, traders said. (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.21% 601 End-of-day quote.1.10%
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.08% 6.3561 Delayed Quote.1.17%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 1.26% 6406.339 Real-time Quote.-0.10%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX -0.12% 495.7688 Delayed Quote.2.28%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX 0.34% 551.3641 Delayed Quote.5.30%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.07% 427.3 End-of-day quote.5.30%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 1.08% 770.25 End-of-day quote.-1.14%
