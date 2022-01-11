Soybeans extend gains on Brazilian dryness; traders eye U.S. reports

* Soybeans gain more ground as dry weather curbs yields
* Wheat, corn fall ahead of U.S. supply-demand reports
SINGAPORE, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose
for a second session on Wednesday, underpinned by concerns over
dry weather in top exporter Brazil, while wheat fell for the
first time in four sessions and corn eased ahead of key U.S.
reports on supply and demand.
The Chicago Board of Trade's (CBOT) most-active soybean
contract was up 0.2% at $13.89-1/2 a bushel, as of 0350
GMT. Corn edged down 0.1% to $6.00-1/2 a bushel and wheat
fell 0.4% to $7.67-1/2 a bushel.
"Soybeans are going up as dry weather in Brazil is causing
yield losses," said one Singapore-based trader.
Brazilian food supply and statistics agency Conab lowered
the 2021/2022 forecast for the country's soybean and corn
production on Tuesday amid a drought that was mainly affecting
commercial crops in the south of the country.
Conab said Brazil is expected to produce 140.5 million
tonnes of soybeans, 1.6% less than in the December forecast,
representing a reduction of 2.3 million tonnes.
It projected Brazil's total corn crop at 112.9 million
tonnes, 4.2 million tonnes less than in the previous forecast.
Corn eased on Wednesday in positioning ahead of key U.S.
Department of Agriculture (USDA) reports on global supply and
demand due later in the day.
The USDA's reports will include updated estimates of U.S.
2021 crop production and Dec. 1 inventories.
Soft wheat exports from the European Union so far this
season had reached 15.11 million tonnes by Jan. 9, weekly
official data showed on Tuesday, a 1-million-tonne jump from the
previous update as missing French data was incorporated.
Analysts surveyed by Reuters on average expect the USDA on
Wednesday to report the tightest U.S. Dec. 1 wheat stocks since
2007.
Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT wheat, soyoil, corn
and soybean futures contracts on Tuesday and net sellers of
soymeal futures, traders said.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)