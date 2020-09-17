Soybeans extend run, hitting 2-year top on China buying spree

CHICAGO, Sept 17 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures extended
their rally on Thursday, rising 1.7% to set a two-year high as
brisk demand from China continued to support the oilseed market.
Corn rose as the strength in soybeans overshadowed pressure
from a smaller-than-expected Chinese corn import quota. Wheat
futures jumped on technical buying and firming global cash
prices.
Chicago Board of Trade November soybean futures
settled up 17-1/4 cents at $10.28-1/2 per bushel after reaching
$10.32-1/4, a life-of-contract top and the highest price for a
most-active soybean contract on a continuous chart since
May 2018.
CBOT December corn ended up 3-1/2 cents at $3.75-1/4 a
bushel and December wheat rose 14-1/4 cents to settle at
$5.56-1/4 a bushel.
Soybeans led the move higher, fueled by persistent Chinese
demand. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced U.S.
soy sales to China in each of the past 10 business days,
including Thursday's confirmation of 264,000 tonnes, along with
an additional 360,500 tonnes sold to unknown destinations.
"Until we see our Chinese friends relenting, that is the
issue everybody will be looking at," said Dan Basse, president
of AgResource Co in Chicago. "When they finish (buying) is
anybody's guess," Basse said.
Corn futures briefly dipped lower, pressured after China set
its tariff rate quota for corn, wheat and rice imports in
calendar year 2021 at the same volumes as previous years. Some
traders had expected a larger corn import quota in light of a
flurry of recent Chinese corn purchases.
Others downplayed the market impact of the quotas.
"If they (China) need to buy an extra 10 million tonnes of
corn, they will make the changes on their quota and you will
know after the fact. ... So it's kind of meaningless," said
Terry Linn, analyst with Linn & Associates in Chicago.
Wheat futures climbed on signs of rising global cash prices.
Egypt's main state wheat buyer on Wednesday booked 235,000
tonnes of Russian and Polish-origin wheat at prices that were $8
to $10 per tonne higher than those paid at Egypt's previous
international tender on Sept. 3.
(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; dditional reporting by Gus
Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by
Diane Craft and Peter Cooney)