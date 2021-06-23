Soybeans fall 1% after rains across Midwest

CANBERRA, June 24 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell
nearly 1% on Wednesday as rains across the Midwest, a key
growing region, eased fears about crop losses following
sustained dry weather.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of
Trade were down 0.9% at $13.73 a bushel by 0234 GMT,
having closed down 0.7% on Wednesday.
* The most active corn futures were down 0.5% at $6.61
a bushel, having gained 0.7% in the previous session.
* The most active wheat futures were down 0.9% at
$6.69-3/4 a bushel, having closed up 1.3% on Wednesday.
* Soybean under pressure as improving crop prospects in the
U.S. Midwest outweigh news of a fresh export sale to China.
MARKET NEWS
* The U.S. dollar vacillated below an 11-week high versus
major peers on Thursday as traders attempted to navigate
conflicting signals from Federal Reserve officials on the timing
of a withdrawal of monetary stimulus.
* Oil prices climbed on Thursday after a sharp drawdown in
U.S. crude and gasoline stocks reinforced optimism of a quick
recovery in fuel demand and on doubts about the future of the
2015 Iran nuclear deal that could end U.S. sanctions on Iranian
crude exports.
* Wall Street shares were mixed on Wednesday, with the
Nasdaq closing at a record high, while other major U.S. indexes
ended lower alongside European stocks as traders eyed the latest
statements from Federal Reserve officials.
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)