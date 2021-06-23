Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Soybeans fall 1% after rains across Midwest

06/23/2021 | 10:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CANBERRA, June 24 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell nearly 1% on Wednesday as rains across the Midwest, a key growing region, eased fears about crop losses following sustained dry weather.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down 0.9% at $13.73 a bushel by 0234 GMT, having closed down 0.7% on Wednesday.

* The most active corn futures were down 0.5% at $6.61 a bushel, having gained 0.7% in the previous session.

* The most active wheat futures were down 0.9% at $6.69-3/4 a bushel, having closed up 1.3% on Wednesday.

* Soybean under pressure as improving crop prospects in the U.S. Midwest outweigh news of a fresh export sale to China.

MARKET NEWS

* The U.S. dollar vacillated below an 11-week high versus major peers on Thursday as traders attempted to navigate conflicting signals from Federal Reserve officials on the timing of a withdrawal of monetary stimulus.

* Oil prices climbed on Thursday after a sharp drawdown in U.S. crude and gasoline stocks reinforced optimism of a quick recovery in fuel demand and on doubts about the future of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal that could end U.S. sanctions on Iranian crude exports.

* Wall Street shares were mixed on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq closing at a record high, while other major U.S. indexes ended lower alongside European stocks as traders eyed the latest statements from Federal Reserve officials.

(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:21aJapan to abolish fiscal, debt advisory panel -govt officials
RE
12:11aAustralian Businesses Struggle to Find Skilled Workers
DJ
12:08aAmazon restores services after multiple users face outage
RE
12:02aMCAFEE  : Sees Ransomware-as-a-Service, Cryptocurrency and Internet of Things Threats Surge in Q1 2021
BU
12:01aNew WatchGuard Research Reveals Traditional Anti-Malware Solutions Miss Nearly 75% of Threats
GL
12:01aBacking grows for new IMF COVID and climate fund
RE
06/24Japan to abolish advisory panel on fiscal, debt policy - govt officials
RE
06/23Malaysia bourse wants independent review of oil firm's deals after auditor's red flags
RE
06/23Thai May domestic car sales rise 38.41% y/y
RE
06/23Singapore adds to charges against oil trader Hin Leong founder O.K. Lim
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed officials say 'temporary' inflation surge may last longer than thought
2Asian shares tread water, markets eye U.S. inflation signals
3Boeing faces rocky path to gaining approval for 737 MAX return in China
4Larger-than-life software mogul John McAfee dies in Spain by suicide, lawyer says
5China's Ant highlights distinction between NFTs and cryptocurrencies

HOT NEWS