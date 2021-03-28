Soybeans fall to 10-day low on dollar strength

CANBERRA, March 29 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures edged lower on Monday to hit a 10-day low as a stronger U.S. dollar dented export prospects.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down 0.1% to $13.99-1/4 a bushel by 0211 GMT, near the session low of $13.97-3/4 a bushel - the weakest since March 19. Soybeans fell 1% on Friday.

* The most-active corn futures were down 0.4% to $5.50-1/2 a bushel, having gained 1.1% in the previous session.

* The most-active wheat futures were unchanged at $6.13 a bushel, having closed up 0.1% on Friday.

* Soybeans had drawn support after renewable fuel targets set by U.S. President Joe Biden's administration were seen increasing demand for biodiesel that uses vegetable oils.

* Market eyes the U.S. Department of Agriculture's grain stocks and planting intentions reports due later this week.

* Analysts estimate farmers will plant 93.208 million acres of corn, 89.996 million acres of soybeans and 44.971 million acres of wheat in 2021, according to a Reuters poll.

* Wheat is under pressure as moisture across the U.S. Plains as well as in Russia is likely to boost production prospects in the two major exporting nations.

MARKET NEWS

* The dollar began the week firmly and was within a whisker of milestone peaks against the euro and yen, as U.S. economic strength and a vaccine rollout proceeding much more quickly than in Europe drew investors into the greenback.

* Oil was slightly lower, relatively placid after four sessions of wild swings in price, as efforts continued to dig out the giant container ship clogging the Suez Canal and little new emerged in the demand picture.

* Asian shares inched higher as the chance of yet more trillions in U.S. fiscal spending underpinned the outlook for global growth.

(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)