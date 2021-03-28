Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Soybeans fall to 10-day low on dollar strength

03/28/2021 | 10:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CANBERRA, March 29 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures edged lower on Monday to hit a 10-day low as a stronger U.S. dollar dented export prospects.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down 0.1% to $13.99-1/4 a bushel by 0211 GMT, near the session low of $13.97-3/4 a bushel - the weakest since March 19. Soybeans fell 1% on Friday.

* The most-active corn futures were down 0.4% to $5.50-1/2 a bushel, having gained 1.1% in the previous session.

* The most-active wheat futures were unchanged at $6.13 a bushel, having closed up 0.1% on Friday.

* Soybeans had drawn support after renewable fuel targets set by U.S. President Joe Biden's administration were seen increasing demand for biodiesel that uses vegetable oils.

* Market eyes the U.S. Department of Agriculture's grain stocks and planting intentions reports due later this week.

* Analysts estimate farmers will plant 93.208 million acres of corn, 89.996 million acres of soybeans and 44.971 million acres of wheat in 2021, according to a Reuters poll.

* Wheat is under pressure as moisture across the U.S. Plains as well as in Russia is likely to boost production prospects in the two major exporting nations.

MARKET NEWS

* The dollar began the week firmly and was within a whisker of milestone peaks against the euro and yen, as U.S. economic strength and a vaccine rollout proceeding much more quickly than in Europe drew investors into the greenback.

* Oil was slightly lower, relatively placid after four sessions of wild swings in price, as efforts continued to dig out the giant container ship clogging the Suez Canal and little new emerged in the demand picture.

* Asian shares inched higher as the chance of yet more trillions in U.S. fiscal spending underpinned the outlook for global growth.

(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.02% 0.64769 Delayed Quote.2.87%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.01% 0.7636 Delayed Quote.-0.75%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.07% 1.16911 Delayed Quote.4.47%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.09% 1.37818 Delayed Quote.0.82%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.17% 0.673038 Delayed Quote.4.83%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.17% 0.79307 Delayed Quote.1.26%
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 1.10% 552.5 End-of-day quote.14.15%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.00% 1.17877 Delayed Quote.-3.45%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.00% 0.011667 Delayed Quote.4.11%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.15% 0.013786 Delayed Quote.0.53%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.35% 63.68 Delayed Quote.19.54%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.10% 0.6986 Delayed Quote.-2.48%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.20% 404.8 End-of-day quote.-6.86%
SOYBEAN OIL FUTURES (ZL) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 52.48 End-of-day quote.21.12%
SUEZ -0.74% 18.05 Real-time Quote.11.28%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.00% 0.848342 Delayed Quote.3.58%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.10% 75.711 Delayed Quote.2.89%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.12% 613.25 End-of-day quote.-4.25%
WTI -1.50% 59.929 Delayed Quote.21.95%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:06aInvestors BlackRock, Vanguard join net zero effort
RE
12:04aNomura flags $2 billion loss, cancels bond issue; shares plummet
RE
12:03aAustralia, NZ dollars extend losses as U.S. recovery supports greenback
RE
03/29Malaysia's Feb exports jump 17.6% y/y, beat forecast
RE
03/28Asia shares cautious as U.S. futures ease, lot hanging on Biden plan
RE
03/28CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL  : Sinopec aims for carbon neutrality by 2050, with pivot to hydrogen
RE
03/28Large block trades tied to Archegos raise worries about trading this week
RE
03/28Vietnam Q1 GDP up 4.48% year on year, underpinned by exports
RE
03/28Vietnam Q1 GDP up 4.48% y/y, underpinned by exports
RE
03/28China warns companies against politicising actions regarding Xinjiang
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Large block trades tied to Archegos raise worries about trading this week
2German union calls four-day strike at Amazon sites ahead of Easter
3NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Company News of the Day
4NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC. : NOMURA : potential losses are related to Archegos trades - Bloomberg News
5Nomura flags $2 billion loss, cancels bond issue; shares plummet
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ