Soybeans fall to 10-day low on dollar strength

CANBERRA, March 29 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures edged
lower on Monday to hit a 10-day low as a stronger U.S. dollar
dented export prospects.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most-active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of
Trade were down 0.1% to $13.99-1/4 a bushel by 0211 GMT,
near the session low of $13.97-3/4 a bushel - the weakest since
March 19. Soybeans fell 1% on Friday.
* The most-active corn futures were down 0.4% to
$5.50-1/2 a bushel, having gained 1.1% in the previous session.
* The most-active wheat futures were unchanged at
$6.13 a bushel, having closed up 0.1% on Friday.
* Soybeans had drawn support after renewable fuel targets
set by U.S. President Joe Biden's administration were seen
increasing demand for biodiesel that uses vegetable oils.
* Market eyes the U.S. Department of Agriculture's grain
stocks and planting intentions reports due later this week.
* Analysts estimate farmers will plant 93.208 million acres
of corn, 89.996 million acres of soybeans and 44.971 million
acres of wheat in 2021, according to a Reuters poll.
* Wheat is under pressure as moisture across the U.S. Plains
as well as in Russia is likely to boost production prospects in
the two major exporting nations.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar began the week firmly and was within a whisker
of milestone peaks against the euro and yen, as U.S. economic
strength and a vaccine rollout proceeding much more quickly than
in Europe drew investors into the greenback.
* Oil was slightly lower, relatively placid after four
sessions of wild swings in price, as efforts continued to dig
out the giant container ship clogging the Suez Canal and little
new emerged in the demand picture.
* Asian shares inched higher as the chance of yet more
trillions in U.S. fiscal spending underpinned the outlook for
global growth.
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)