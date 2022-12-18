Soybeans fall to one-week low on recession fears; wheat firms

*
Soybeans fall over 1% on recession fears grip world
markets
*
Wheat firms on escalating Russia-Ukraine war, corn down
SINGAPORE, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures
slid 1% on Monday to their lowest levels in almost one week,
while corn lost ground as worries over a global economic
downturn weighed on prices.
Wheat edged higher, recouping losses from the previous
session with an escalating conflict between Russia and Ukraine
fuelling concerns over supplies.
"Central banks are continuing the fight against inflation
which has traders worried that there will not be a soft
landing," the Hightower said in a report.
The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of
Trade (CBOT) was down 1.1% at $14.63-1/4 a bushel, as of
0406 GMT, the weakest since Dec. 13 while corn gave up
0.8% to $6.48 a bushel.
Wheat added 0.1% to $7.54-1/2 a bushel.
Fears of demand destruction are weighing on prices of
agricultural commodities.
The U.S. Federal Reserve, the Bank of England and the
European Central Bank last week revived investors' recession
worries by signalling more interest rate rises to contain
inflation.
Asia's stock markets made a wobbly start to the final full
trading week of 2022, with the prospect of interest rates rising
further next year taking the edge off festive cheer.
For the wheat market, Russia-Ukraine war remains the key
issue, which could disrupt supplies.
Russia fired more than 70 missiles during Friday's morning
rush hour in one of its biggest attacks on Ukraine since the
start of the war, forcing emergency power cuts nationwide,
Ukrainian officials said.
A colder-than-usual spell in parts of Europe is not expected
to cause much harm to winter grains and may benefit crops in
France after a very mild autumn, analysts said.
In France, the European Union's biggest grain grower,
sub-zero lows have not been severe enough to threaten wheat,
barley and rapeseed, and a steady drop in temperatures since
last month gave plants time to adjust.
Global grain trader Archer Daniels Midland Co has
closed "a few" grain elevators and edible bean facilities in
North Dakota due to weather-related travel concerns, a company
spokesperson said in an email statement to Reuters on Friday.
Large speculators raised their net long position in CBOT
corn futures in the week ended Dec. 13, regulatory data released
on Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly
commitments of traders report also showed that non-commercial
traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net
short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position
in soybeans.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips
and Rashmi Aich)