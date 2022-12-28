Soybeans firm on Argentine dryness, wheat eases after rally

*
Dry weather in key supplier Argentina supports soybeans
*
Rising COVID-19 cases in China seen curbing demand
SINGAPORE, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures
were largely unchanged on Thursday, with the market holding on
to last three sessions of gains as dry weather in Argentina
underpinned prices.
Wheat fell after closing around 1.5% higher on Wednesday on
support from cold weather across North America which is
threatening the winter crop.
"Argentina's bottom line remains one of concern over poorly
distributed rainfall," said one agricultural analyst.
"The rain expected this weekend into Monday will be
extremely important and producers may advance with planting to
take advantage of the moisture boost, while noting the lateness
of the planting season. Opportunities to plant crops will begin
to run out in the middle part of January."
The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of
Trade (CBOT) unmoved at $15.14-1/4 a bushel, as of 0331
GMT, wheat gave up 0.1% to $7.84-3/4 a bushel and corn
fell 0.4% to $6.80 a bushel.
Soybean futures continue to find support from South American
weather with a lack of rainfall in key growing areas of
Argentina threatening the crop.
The dismantling of health restrictions in China has extended
to food imports, as checks have been lifted on imported chilled
and frozen foods, beginning Jan. 8.
However, there is caution in global markets about the
short-term impact of China's COVID policy shift, with a surge in
infections straining hospitals and prompting some countries to
consider new rules for Chinese visitors.
Wheat has rallied in recent sessions as extreme cold weather
gripped the United States, threatening to hurt winter wheat
crops already weakened by drought.
Argentina's farmers have sold 78.9% of the 2021/2022 soybean
harvest so far, the agriculture ministry said on Wednesday, as
producers continue to benefit from a preferential exchange rate
aimed at attracting sorely needed U.S. dollars.
Wheat prices faced pressure as Russia-focused agriculture
consultancy Sovecon raised its forecast for Russia's 2022/23
wheat crop estimate to 101.2 million tonnes, up from the
previous estimate of 100.9 million tonnes.
Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybean, soymeal,
corn and wheat futures contracts on Wednesday and net sellers of
CBOT soyoil contracts, traders said.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral)