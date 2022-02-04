Soybeans firm on South American crop shortfall, up 5% in week

CHICAGO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures were steady
to mostly higher on Friday near an eight-month peak as some
traders pocketed profits from strong gains this week, but the
market remained underpinned by concerns about weather-reduced
yields in South America.
Corn was also steady to firmer, while wheat futures rose in
a short-covering and technical bounce following two days of
declines.
Grain traders are beginning to square positions as they look
ahead to next week's U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) crop
supply and demand reports, which are expected to show tighter
grain and oilseed supplies and smaller crops in Brazil and
Argentina.
The market is watching for any increase in crop export
demand from China as traders in the top corn and soy importing
nation return from the Lunar New Year holiday.
"The market is trying to measure how much of these massive
(South American) crop losses are dialled in to the market
already ... We've had this massive runup in prices and it's kind
of stalled out," said Don Roose, president of U.S. Commodities.
"But when we come out of the Lunar New Year holidays, we
typically see pent-up buying coming out of Asia," he added.
The USDA on Friday confirmed 295,000 tonnes in U.S. soybean
export sales to undisclosed buyers, the latest in a string of
sales announcements this week.
The Buenos Aires grains exchange cut its forecast for the
2021/22 Argentine soybean harvest by 2 million tonnes to 42
million tonnes on Thursday.
Heat waves and drought have hurt yield prospects in
Argentina, Paraguay and Southern Brazil, while some parts of top
soybean exporter Brazil are now facing excess rain.
Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans were unchanged
at $15.44-1/4 a bushel at 12:37 p.m. CST (1837 GMT), while March
corn was flat at $6.16-3/4 a bushel. CBOT March wheat
was up 11 cents at $7.62-3/4 a bushel.
(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago
Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Gavin Maguire
in Singapore
Editing by David Goodman and Matthew Lewis)