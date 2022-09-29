Soybeans firm on exports, mixed harvest results

*
Soybean yields lower than expected in many parts of U.S. Midwest
CBOT wheat eases after earlier gains
Russia's planned annexation of occupied Ukrainian zones in focus
CHICAGO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures inched higher on
Thursday, supported by strong export sales after lower trade much of the week as
harvest progresses across the U.S. Midwest, though farmers are reporting
lower-than-anticipated yields, analysts said.
Corn and wheat traded near even ahead of Friday's U.S. Department of
Agriculture (USDA) quarterly U.S. grain stocks and annual small grains reports,
pressured by a rising dollar and growing investor worries about an economic
recession, though fears of more disruption to Black Sea trade underpinned both
markets.
The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT)
added 1-1/4 cents to $14.10 a bushel by 11:35 a.m. (1635 GMT), after climbing to
$14.23-3/4 earlier in the session.
CBOT corn eased 1/2 cent to $6.70 a bushel and wheat fell 4-1/4
cents to $8.99 a bushel.
Ideal harvest weather this week in much of the U.S. Midwest is expected
to show strong harvest progress when the U.S. Agriculture Department updates its
crop progress report next Monday afternoon, though soybean yields are varied,
said Mark Schultz, chief analyst at Northstar Commodity.
"Seventy percent of the guys in Minnesota are 5-10 bushel less than last
year. Most will be close to half done by Saturday," he said. "We have guys in
northwest Iowa that are done. They went nine bushels less than last year."
Soybeans were supported by stronger-than-expected
weekly export sales
of 973,000 tonnes of the oilseed during the week ended Sept. 22, besting
analyst predictions of 250,000 to 850,000 tonnes.
Corn sales of 672,100 tonnes and wheat sales of 250,100 tonnes were in
line with trade forecasts.
Russia is poised to annex a swath of Ukraine after what Kyiv and the West
denounced as illegal sham referendums in occupied territory, while the European
Union investigated a leak from Russian gas pipelines it believes was due to
sabotage, fuelling doubts about whether a U.N.-supervised shipping corridor for
Ukrainian grain will last.
"Russia and Ukraine have good crops," said Jeff French, owner of Ag Hedgers.
"It's the reliability of actually being able to export it."
(Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in
Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Andrea Ricci)