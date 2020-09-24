Soybeans flat, set for first weekly loss in 7 on U.S. harvest pressure

* Soybeans down 4.1% this week, biggest weekly drop in six
months
* U.S. harvest to boost world soybean supplies; wheat down
5% this
week
SINGAPORE, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures were
little changed on Friday, with the market set for a weekly loss
after rallying for the last six weeks, as rapidly advancing U.S.
harvest added pressure on prices.
Wheat is poised to end the week with a decline of nearly 5%,
after closing higher last week.
"U.S. harvest is progressing well," said one Singapore-based
trader at an international trading company. "I wouldn't say
yields are fantastic but they are pretty decent."
The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board Of
Trade slid 4.1% this week, on track for the biggest weekly
loss since mid-March.
Soybeans were unmoved at $10.00 a bushel, as of 0318 GMT,
after closing 1.4% lower on Thursday.
Wheat is down nearly 5% so far this week, on track for
its biggest weekly loss since Aug. 7, while corn has lost
more than 3%, after gaining ground for the last two weeks.
Strong demand led by top importer has driven a rally in
soybean prices for the last six weeks.
A U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report showed export
sales of corn at 2.139 million tonnes and soybeans at 3.195
million tonnes, both topping the higher end of market
expectations.
However, the USDA did not report a fresh deal for soybeans
to China in its daily reporting system, snapping a stretch of 14
straight trading days after a so-called flash sale has been
announced.
Drought-hit Argentine wheat fields might get some relief
over the weekend if rain forecasts prove correct, the Buenos
Aires Grains Exchange said in its weekly crop report on
Thursday. Some 60% of planted area was in average to very dry
condition, it added, up from 50% a week earlier.
The International Grains Council on Thursday trimmed its
forecast for global corn production in the 2020/21 season,
partly reflecting a reduced outlook for the U.S. crop.
Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, soybeans,
soymeal and soyoil futures contracts on Thursday, traders said.
The funds were net buyers of wheat futures contracts.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Rashmi Aich)