Soybeans follow veg oils lower; corn, wheat gain after selloff

CHICAGO, March 26 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures slid
on Friday, pressured by declines in soyoil and funds squaring
positions ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's grain
stocks and planting intentions reports due March 31, traders
said.
Corn and wheat rebounded from prior day losses, though gains
were capped in wheat by improved crop weather.
The most-active soybean futures contract on the Chicago
Board of Trade fell 10-3/4 cents to $14.03-1/2 per bushel
as of 12:18 p.m. CDT (1718 GMT).
CBOT wheat futures added 5-3/4 cents to $6.18-1/4 per
bushel while corn gained 7-1/4 cents to $5.53-3/4 per
bushel.
CBOT soybean oil futures pulled soybeans lower as the May
oil contract dropped to a 2-1/2 week low, though it
remains near a contract high set this week.
"Bean oil looks like it's in a correction phase," said Tom
Fritz, commodity broker at EFG Group, noting demand for soyoil
could remain strong. "Soybean use for biodiesel is the best it’s
ever been."
A sluggish soymeal market also added pressure
following bearish data in a quarterly USDA hog report, according
to Mark Schultz, chief analyst at Northstar Commodity.
"Hog and pig report out yesterday showing fewer hogs out
there than expected, that’s going to continue to cut back on
your meal consumption," said Schultz
Wheat rebounded from a three-month low overnight, though
continued moisture across the U.S. Plains as well as in Russia
is likely to boost production prospects in the two major
exporting nations.
As the price spread between wheat and corn narrows, Schultz
said, wheat becomes a more attractive feeding option for animal
producers.
"Wheat’s going into feed ration, at the expense of corn,"
said Schultz. "Wheat maybe starts getting some support, because
of demand coming in."
The International Grains Council on Thursday forecast global
grain production would climb to a record 2.287 billion tonnes in
the 2021/22 season, but it expects the larger supply to be
entirely absorbed by higher consumption.
