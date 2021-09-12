Soybeans gain for 2nd session on strong Chinese demand

* Chinese buying drives soybean futures prices higher
* Wheat drops for 5th session on easing supply worries
SINGAPORE, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures
gained more ground on Monday as strong Chinese demand and
concerns over U.S. supplies underpinned the market.
Wheat slid as easing concerns about global export supplies
weighed on prices.
"It is big China demand which is a key factor for the
soybean market," said Phin Ziebell, an agribusiness economist at
National Australia Bank in Melbourne.
The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of
Trade (CBOT) was up 0.3% at $12.90-1/2 a bushel, as of
0039 GMT.
Wheat lost 0.2% to $6.87-1/2 a bushel, while corn
added 0.1% to $5.17-3/4 a bushel.
Soybeans are being buoyed by sales notice of 132,000 tonnes
of U.S. soybeans to China for 2021/22 delivery.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly supply and
demand report increased U.S. corn and soybean production, though
much of the agency's findings were already accounted for by
recent sell-offs, traders said.
Australian farmers are on course to harvest a near record
amount of wheat this season, the country's chief commodity
forecaster said last week, as it lifted its production forecast
by more than 17% following recent favourable weather.
Ukraine has exported 10.8 million tonnes of grain so far in
the 2021/22 July-June season versus 9.6 million tonnes at the
same point a year earlier, agriculture ministry data showed on
Friday.
Large speculators cut their net long position in CBOT corn
futures in the week ended Sept. 7, regulatory data released on
Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly
commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial
traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their
net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position
in soybeans.
