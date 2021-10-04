Soybeans hit 9-month low on big U.S. stocks, low Chinese buying

CHICAGO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell for the
third session in a row on Monday, sinking to their lowest in
9-1/2 months on continued pressure from a government report that
showed domestic supplies were bigger than expected.
Wheat firmed to its highest since mid-August on technical
buying. Corn futures also were higher, supported by signs of
good export demand.
Concerns about Chinese demand added pressure to the soybean
market after U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai pledged she
will press Beijing over its failure to keep promises made in
former U.S. President Donald Trump's trade deal.
"There are potential issues with China and the trade
representative finding them out of compliance with the Phase 1
deal," said Jim Gerlach, president of brokerage A/C Trading.
"Clearly they have been behind on their purchases."
At 11:42 a.m. CDT (1642 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade
November soybean futures were down 9-1/4 cents at
$12.37-1/4 a bushel. On a continuous basis, the most-active
contract bottomed out at $12.35, its lowest since Dec. 21.
"Soybeans continued to be pressured by the U.S. Department
of Agriculture's estimates of larger U.S. soybean inventories
last week made after a long period in which the general
perception was of tight U.S. supplies," Matt Ammermann, StoneX
commodity risk manager, said.
CBOT soft red winter wheat for December delivery was
up 1-1/2 cents at $7.56-3/4 a bushel, on track for its fourth
straight session of gains.
USDA said on Monday morning that week export inspections
totaled 611,621 tonnes, topping market expectations.
CBOT December corn futures 1/4 cent higher at
$5.41-3/4 a bushel.
Private exporters reported the sale of 426,800 tonnes of
corn to Mexico, USDA said. It was the biggest flash sale of the
yellow grain since Aug. 23.
USDA also said weekly export inspections of corn totaled
808,814 tonnes, a two-month high.
(Additional reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Naveen
Thukral in Singapore
Editing by Barbara Lewis and Mark Potter)