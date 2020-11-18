Soybeans hit fresh 4-year peak on tightening supplies, higher soyoil

* Tight supply, good demand lift soybeans to highest since
2016
* Soybean gains helped by soyoil amid tight world vegoil
supplies
* Corn boosted by good exports
CHICAGO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rose to a
new four-year peak on Wednesday, led by sharply higher soyoil
and as robust demand for beans from exporters and domestic
processors fueled worries about tightening supplies of the
oilseed.
Corn and wheat followed soybeans higher, with strong export
demand giving corn an additional lift.
Grains remain supported by worries about South American
crops following dry early-season weather in Argentina and
Brazil. Recent rains have alleviated some of the weather stress,
but tightening global supplies, particularly of soybeans, have
left little room for a crop shortfall.
"Stocks-to-use ratios (for soybeans) tell us we should be
higher," said Craig Turner, senior commodities broker with
Daniels Trading.
"The U.S. is having to ration exports. And that is a direct
function of how many beans South America can produce to make up
for either the deficit or abundance of global export supplies
between now and next year's U.S. harvest," he said.
Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) January soybeans were up
6 cents at $11.75-3/4 a bushel after peaking earlier at
$11.89-3/4, the highest for a most-active contract since
June 13, 2016.
Soyoil futures, which gained more than 2% on Wednesday amid
tight global supplies of vegetable oils such as palm and canola,
fuelled gains in soybeans.
CBOT December corn was up 5-1/2 cents at $4.25-3/4 a
bushel after earlier posting a contract high of $4.28-1/2, the
highest for a most-active contract since July 25, 2019.
CBOT December wheat gained 2-1/2 cents to $5.98-1/4 a
bushel.
Strong U.S. corn export demand and expectations for further
large purchases by China supported corn futures.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Wednesday said private
exporters sold 140,000 tonnes of U.S. corn to undisclosed
buyers. That followed recent large corn sales to Mexico and
South Korea.
(Additional reporting by Nigel Hunt in London and Naveen
Thukral in Singapore
Editing by David Goodman, Kirsten Donovan and Tom Brown)