Soybeans hit one-week high on Argentine dryness; wheat dips

*
Argentina exchange reduces forecast for 2022/23 soybean
crop
*
Wheat, corn down in positioning ahead of USDA reports
SINGAPORE, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures
gained more ground on Thursday, rising to their highest in more
than a week, after a grains exchange sharply reduced its
forecast for Argentina's crops, raising concerns over global
supplies.
Wheat slid, falling for four in five sessions, while corn
dropped for the first time in three sessions in position
squaring ahead of key U.S. government crop reports due later in
the day.
"Argentina's weather outlook turned negative...," said Terry
Reilly, senior commodity analyst with Futures International in
Chicago. "Light rains favour Cordoba and Buenos Aires today and
Thursday before dry weather sets in Friday through Sunday, and
through next week."
The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of
Trade (CBOT) was up 0.7% at $15.03-1/4 a bushel, as of
0349 GMT, after climbing to its highest since Jan. 3 at
$15.07-1/4 a bushel, earlier in the session. Wheat lost
0.2% to $7.38-1/4 a bushel and corn gave up 0.1% to
$6.55-1/2 a bushel.
Argentina's Rosario Grains exchange sharply cut its forecast
for the country's 2022/23 soybean harvest to 37 million tonnes
from a previous forecast of 49 million, it said on Wednesday, as
the country faces its worst drought in 60 years.
The exchange also slashed its 2022/23 corn harvest estimate
to around 45 million tonnes, down from 55 million tonnes
previously.
Hot and mostly dry weather is expected across two-thirds of
Argentina's crop belt over the next 10 days, heaping further
stress on the drought-hit region, according to the Commodity
Weather Group.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is expected to
reduce its corn and soybean production outlook for Argentina, in
reports due at 1700, but also raise the estimate of U.S. grain
and soybean supplies.
However, Brazilian farmers are poised to reap a much larger
soybean crop than last season in spite of dryness in southern
parts of the South American country and a slow start to the
harvest in the center-west region due to rains.
Growers in Brazil are on course to produce a record 153.4
million-tonne crop, agribusiness consultancy Agroconsult
forecast on Wednesday, as it finishes preparations for a planned
field expedition that will survey farms across 12 states
accounting for 95% of national output.
Demand for U.S. soybeans is expected to wind down seasonally
as a bumper Brazilian harvest is due to flood the market in the
coming weeks.
The USDA on Wednesday reported 124,000 tonnes in old-crop
U.S. soybean sales to undisclosed buyers. It was the third daily
soybean sales announcement in four trading days.
Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT wheat, corn, soybean
and soymeal futures contracts on Wednesday and net sellers of
soyoil futures, traders said.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips
and Rashmi Aich)