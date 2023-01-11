Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Soybeans hit one-week high on Argentine dryness; wheat dips

01/11/2023 | 11:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

*

Argentina exchange reduces forecast for 2022/23 soybean crop

*

Wheat, corn down in positioning ahead of USDA reports

SINGAPORE, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures gained more ground on Thursday, rising to their highest in more than a week, after a grains exchange sharply reduced its forecast for Argentina's crops, raising concerns over global supplies.

Wheat slid, falling for four in five sessions, while corn dropped for the first time in three sessions in position squaring ahead of key U.S. government crop reports due later in the day.

"Argentina's weather outlook turned negative...," said Terry Reilly, senior commodity analyst with Futures International in Chicago. "Light rains favour Cordoba and Buenos Aires today and Thursday before dry weather sets in Friday through Sunday, and through next week."

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.7% at $15.03-1/4 a bushel, as of 0349 GMT, after climbing to its highest since Jan. 3 at $15.07-1/4 a bushel, earlier in the session. Wheat lost 0.2% to $7.38-1/4 a bushel and corn gave up 0.1% to $6.55-1/2 a bushel.

Argentina's Rosario Grains exchange sharply cut its forecast for the country's 2022/23 soybean harvest to 37 million tonnes from a previous forecast of 49 million, it said on Wednesday, as the country faces its worst drought in 60 years.

The exchange also slashed its 2022/23 corn harvest estimate to around 45 million tonnes, down from 55 million tonnes previously.

Hot and mostly dry weather is expected across two-thirds of Argentina's crop belt over the next 10 days, heaping further stress on the drought-hit region, according to the Commodity Weather Group.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is expected to reduce its corn and soybean production outlook for Argentina, in reports due at 1700, but also raise the estimate of U.S. grain and soybean supplies.

However, Brazilian farmers are poised to reap a much larger soybean crop than last season in spite of dryness in southern parts of the South American country and a slow start to the harvest in the center-west region due to rains.

Growers in Brazil are on course to produce a record 153.4 million-tonne crop, agribusiness consultancy Agroconsult forecast on Wednesday, as it finishes preparations for a planned field expedition that will survey farms across 12 states accounting for 95% of national output.

Demand for U.S. soybeans is expected to wind down seasonally as a bumper Brazilian harvest is due to flood the market in the coming weeks.

The USDA on Wednesday reported 124,000 tonnes in old-crop U.S. soybean sales to undisclosed buyers. It was the third daily soybean sales announcement in four trading days.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT wheat, corn, soybean and soymeal futures contracts on Wednesday and net sellers of soyoil futures, traders said. (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.23% 656.5 End-of-day quote.-3.46%
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.08% 194.6137 Delayed Quote.2.39%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.06% 5.5759 Delayed Quote.-1.30%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 0.57% 5650.66 Real-time Quote.1.91%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX 0.08% 542.002 Real-time Quote.-3.80%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX 0.79% 597.4187 Real-time Quote.-2.33%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.82% 505 End-of-day quote.3.80%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.00% 180.67 Delayed Quote.2.06%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 1.09% 739 End-of-day quote.-6.38%
Latest news "Economy"
12:31aYen jumps, dollar in retreat ahead of U.S. inflation data
RE
12:30aIndian agency accuses Samsung of $212 million customs duty evasion-ET
RE
12:30aGlobal-markets/view-europe…
RE
12:29aSouth Korea seeks to improve foreign access to its markets
RE
12:27aINDIA RUPEE-Rupee takes a breather before crucial U.S. inflation print
RE
12:17aEMEA Morning Briefing : Shares Poised for Slight -2-
DJ
12:17aEMEA Morning Briefing: Shares Poised for Slight Gains Ahead of U.S. CPI Report
DJ
12:16aGLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks becalmed before potential CPI storm
RE
12:13aGlobal LNG volumes hit record high as Europe crowds out poorer Asia: Russell
RE
12:09aS.Korea's Kakao Entertainment secures $966 mln investment from sovereign wealth funds
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's CNOOC targets record oil, gas output in 2023
2Varo Energy buys 80% of Dutch biogas firm; aims to double capacity by 2..
3Oil rises on China demand hopes; upcoming U.S. inflation data caps gain..
4China stocks fall amid concerns ahead of holidays
5Police continues evacuation of Lützerath

HOT NEWS