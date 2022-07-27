Soybeans hit two-week high on hot forecast for U.S. Midwest

* Corn, soybeans extend gains on U.S. heat
* Black Sea supply worries persist as grain deal inches
forward
CHICAGO, July 27 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans futures hit a
two-week high on Wednesday as hot and dry weather in parts of
the U.S. Midwest through early August threaten to degrade
conditions during a crucial soybean plant development phase.
Wheat eased as an agreement to reopen Ukrainian maritime
grain exports moved forward, despite recent missile attacks from
Russia on port facilities in Odesa and Mykolaiv.
Corn futures traded near even, pressured by wheat but
underpinned by eroding U.S. crop conditions.
The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board
of Trade (CBOT) rose 28-1/2 cents to $14.12-1/4 a bushel, as of
11:38 a.m. (1638 GMT), after reaching $14/16-1/2, its highest
since July 12.
Corn added 2-3/4 cents to $6.03-1/2 a bushel while
wheat fell 7-1/2 cents to $7.96-1/4 a bushel.
Recent rainfall across parts of the U.S. Midwest aided corn
crops during pollination, but a lack of moisture in upcoming
forecasts could hurt soybean plants as they develop pods, said
Brian Hoops, senior market analyst at Midwest Market Solutions.
"The forecast in August is for hot, dry conditions, which
would rob yields on soybeans. With balance sheets already
extremely tight, we can’t afford to lose any yields in the soy
complex."
Wheat futures were pressured as a grain coordination center
is being established in Istanbul to coordinate Ukrainian grain
exports under a deal signed by Russia and Ukraine on Friday and
brokered by Ankara and the United Nations.
"They're saying that grain could be flowing later this week.
That's got the wheat market under pressure," said Jeff French,
Owner of Ag Hedgers.
Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister said on Wednesday the deal
could collapse if obstacles to Russia's agricultural exports
were not promptly removed, Interfax reported.
(Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; additional Reporting by
Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide; editing by David
Evans)