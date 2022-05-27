Soybeans hover near 3-month high on planting delay; wheat rises

MUMBAI, May 27 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures were trading
near their highest levels in three months on Friday following a
rally in vegetable oil prices and as the latest weather
forecasts for key northern growing areas turned wet again,
threatening to delay planting.
Corn futures were steady amid lower-than-expected weekly
export data, while wheat edged higher on supply concerns.
The most-active soybeans on the Chicago Board of Trade
(CBOT) was up 0.32% at $17.32 a bushel, as of 0403 GMT, after
rising 2.7% on Thursday.
"Soybeans are drawing support from the planting delay in the
U.S. and sharp rally in vegetable oil prices," said a
Mumbai-based dealer with a global trading firm.
Commodity Weather Group said in a note to clients that rains
would disrupt seeding in North Dakota, South Dakota and
Minnesota - the states furthest behind schedule due to cool and
wet weather throughout the spring - starting on Saturday.
China has been slowly easing lockdown restrictions and that
could boost demand in coming months, he said.
Pandemic-hit Shanghai, China's financial hub, unveiled more
post-lockdown plans on Thursday as it moves towards a return to
normalcy.
Malaysian palm oil futures hit a three-week high on Friday
and were set for a weekly jump, with the market tracking a rally
in Dalian palm olein amid tight supplies.
Wheat was up 0.44% at $11.48-1/4 a bushel and corn
climbed 0.1% tb $7.65-3/4 a bushel.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Italy's Prime Minister
Mario Draghi on Thursday discussed ways to help ease the
international food crisis, with the Kremlin saying this could be
done only if the West lifts sanctions.
The sharp drop in weekly corn exports from the United States
is putting pressure on prices, the dealer said.
The U.S. Agriculture Department said weekly export sales of
corn totalled 210,000 tonnes, below forecasts that ranged from
350,000 tonnes to 1.3 million tonnes.
