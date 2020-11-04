Soybeans lift on South American weather concerns

* Market weighs close U.S. vote
* Traders begin positioning ahead of Nov. 10 WASDE report
* South American weather remains in focus
CHICAGO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures gained on
Wednesday, touching a one-week high as recent rains in South
America do little to aid drought-stricken crops, making U.S.
beans more attractive on the world market, traders said.
Wheat fell slightly as U.S. and global supply outlooks
remain strong, while corn was choppy, paring early declines and
turning higher at times as soybeans climbed.
The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of
Trade was up 19-1/4 cents at $10.83-1/2 a bushel by 12:29
p.m. CT (1829 GMT).
CBOT corn was down 1.4 cents at $4.00-3/4 a bushel and
wheat was down 3-1/4 cents at $6.04-3/4 a bushel.
Parts of Brazil's soy areas have received rains this week,
but other areas need moisture, and a La Nina weather pattern
remains a risk for South American crops.
"We’re stronger in soy, oil and meal, and that can be
somewhat attributed to weather in South America. They’re still
in need of rain down there," said Joe Davis, director of
commodity sales at Futures International.
Traders also have begun looking ahead to the U.S. Department
of Agriculture's Nov. 10 supply/demand reports, which some
analysts expect to show scaled-back U.S. soybean yields and
increased export forecasts.
"If you take one bushel away from the yield and add 50
million bushels of demand," said Karl Setzer, commodity risk
analyst at AgriVisor. "That’s what’s giving trade a little more
enthusiasm."
U.S. corn ending stocks, currently projected by USDA at more
than 2.1 billion bushels, could also decline due to brisk
demand, said Terry Roggensack, analyst with the Hightower
Report.
"I think people are looking at something closer to a 1.6
(billion-bushel) carry-out," Roggensack said.
Traders said the pending results of the U.S. presidential
election, which may not be clear for some time, had little
impact on grain markets on Wednesday.
"Ag traders are focused known fundamentals versus unknown
election issues," StoneX chief commodities economist Arlan
Suderman wrote in a client note.
(Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; additional reporting by
Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by
Lisa Shumaker)