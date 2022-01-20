Log in
Soybeans near 1-week high on S.American weather concerns; wheat firms

01/20/2022 | 12:42am EST
* Soybeans near one-week high on global supply worries

* Wheat gains for 3rd session, at highest since late-January

SINGAPORE, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures gained more ground on Thursday and the market was trading its highest since mid-January as concerns over lower supplies from South America underpinned prices.

The wheat market rose as traders focused on dry and cold weather in key growing areas of the Midwest and southern Plains.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.1% at $13.92-1/2 a bushel, as of 0535 GMT. Wheat rose 0.5% to $8.00-1/2 a bushel, while corn was unmoved at $6.10-1/2 a bushel.

China's soybean imports in December from the United States almost doubled compared with the previous month, customs data showed on Thursday, as more cargoes arrived after earlier delays due to Hurricane Ida. [nL4N2U0137

Expectations of lower soybean output in Brazil, the world's biggest exporter, are lending support to prices.

Argentine farmers have sold 37.5 million tonnes of soybeans from the 2020/21 season so far including 261,200 tonnes in the seven days to Jan. 12, the Agriculture Ministry said on Wednesday.

The wheat market is being supported by strong global demand, highlighted by activity on the export market. State grain buyers in both Jordan and Iran issued tenders on Wednesday to purchase wheat.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybean, wheat, corn, soyoil and soymeal futures contracts on Wednesday, traders said.

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
