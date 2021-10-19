Soybeans near 1-week high on strong vegoil demand, wheat rises

* Chicago soybean futures rise for 5th session on strong
demand
* Wheat gains ground on tightening global supplies, corn
drops
SINGAPORE, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures
climbed for a fifth consecutive session on Wednesday to trade
near the previous session's one-week top, as rising edible oil
demand underpinned the market.
Wheat gained ground after closing largely unchanged on
Tuesday, as tightening global supplies supported prices.
"There is more upside potential in prices, given the gains
in the crude oil market and overall consumption," said Phin
Ziebell, an agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank in
Melbourne.
The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board Of
Trade (CBOT) added 0.1% at $12.29-3/4 a bushel by 0326
GMT, having firmed 0.5% on Tuesday when prices hit an Oct. 11
high of $12.39-1/4 a bushel.
Wheat added 0.5% to $7.39-1/2 a bushel and corn
lost 0.1% to $5.29-3/4 a bushel.
Farmers need more space to grow crops to meet mounting
demand for food and renewable fuel at a time of slowing growth
in yields, consultancy AgResource said on Tuesday.
A renewable fuel push under U.S. President Joe Biden's
climate agenda is set to trigger a boom in soyoil use,
reinforcing a worldwide picture of rising consumption of staple
crops driven by China, Dan Basse, president of consultancy
AgResource Co, told the GrainCom conference in Geneva.
Malaysian palm oil futures, which have climbed almost 15%
this month, gained more ground on Wednesday on the back of
higher demand.
The U.S. soybean harvest was 60% complete by Sunday, ahead
of the five-year national average of 55%, the U.S. Department of
Agriculture (USDA) said. But progress was slower than normal in
Illinois, the top U.S. soy state, as well as in Indiana and
Ohio.
The U.S. corn crop was 52% harvested, the USDA said, ahead
of the five-year average of 41% but behind the average analyst
expectation of 54%.
Ukrainian farms have harvested 52 million tonnes of grain
from almost 73% of its sowing area, with the yield averaging
4.48 tonnes per hectare, the agriculture ministry said on
Tuesday.
Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soymeal, soybean and
soyoil futures contracts on Tuesday and small net sellers of
corn and wheat, traders said.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)