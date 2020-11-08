Soybeans near 4-year high on Chinese demand, S.American dryness

* Soybeans up for 4/5 sessions on strong demand, dry weather
* Chicago corn futures drop for 2nd session, wheat gains
ground
SINGAPORE, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures gained
more ground on Monday, rising for four out five sessions as
concerns over dry weather in South America and strong Chinese
demand kept prices close to a four-year high.
Corn fell for a second straight session while wheat edged
higher.
"Chinese soybean imports have been strong in recent months,"
said Phin Ziebell, an agribusiness economist at National
Australia Bank. "Demand has picked up as China is rebuilding its
pig herd."
The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board Of
Trade (CBOT) was up 0.4% at $11.05-1/2 a bushel by 0344
GMT, after closing down 0.2% on Friday.
Soybeans hit a July 2016 high last week at $11.12-3/4 a
bushel.
Corn was down 0.4% at $4.05 a bushel, after ending
0.6% lower in the previous session and wheat added 0.2% at
$6.03-1/4 a bushel, after closing down 1.2% on Friday.
Soybeans have rallied as adverse weather in South America
threatens global supplies.
World demand remains strong led by China, the world's top
importer.
China's soybean imports jumped 41% in October from a year
ago, according to data from the General Administration of
Customs released on Saturday.
China brought in 8.69 million tonnes of the oilseed in
October, up from 6.18 million tonnes in the same month a year
earlier, as crushers booked Brazilian beans earlier on good
margins and as more U.S. beans started to flow in, data showed.
U.S. farmers are likely to expand plantings of soybeans and
wheat, while slightly reducing seedings of corn for the upcoming
marketing year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said
on Friday.
The market eyes Tuesday's monthly supply and demand outlook
from the USDA for adjustments to Chinese exports and global
harvest prospects.
Large speculators cut their net long position in CBOT corn
futures in the week to Nov. 3, regulatory data released on
Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly
commitments of traders report also showed non-commercial
traders, a category that includes hedge funds, cut their net
long positions in CBOT wheat and soybeans.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)