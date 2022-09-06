Soybeans near three-week low on supply outlook; wheat, corn slip

* Soybean futures drop for 2nd session, hit lowest since
Aug. 18
* Chicago wheat, corn futures decline after two days of
gains
SINGAPORE, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures lost
more ground on Wednesday, with prices dropping to their lowest
in three weeks, on expectations of a record U.S. production and
higher South American planting.
Wheat and corn prices slid for the first time in three
sessions.
The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of
Trade (CBOT) lost 1% to $ 13.85 a bushel, as of 0332 GMT,
after dropping to its weakest since Aug. 18 at $13.84 a bushel.
Wheat fell 0.8% to $8.10 a bushel and corn gave
up 0.9% to 6.69-3/4 a bushel.
Forecasts of a record U.S. soybean crop are weighing on
prices, as farmers prepare for harvesting their crop.
Weekly condition ratings for U.S. corn and soybean crops
held steady in the latest week, the U.S. Department of
Agriculture said on Tuesday, bucking analyst estimates for a
decline as dry conditions gripped portions of the western
Midwest.
In its weekly crop progress report, the USDA rated 54% of
the U.S. corn crop and 57% of the soybean in good to excellent
condition, unchanged from a week earlier.
Favourable early projections for Brazil's next soybean and
corn crops were adding pressure on Chicago futures.
Argentine soybean farmers registered 268,000 tonnes of sales
during the last week of August, according to agriculture
ministry data released on Tuesday, as the country expects the
pace of sales to increase as new incentives kick in.
Russia on Tuesday questioned a U.N.-brokered deal with
Ukraine to boost grain and fertilizer exports by both countries,
accusing Western states of failing to honour pledges to help
facilitate Moscow's shipments.
Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT soybean, soyoil and
soymeal futures contracts on Tuesday, traders said. The funds
were net buyers of CBOT corn and wheat.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Rashmi Aich)