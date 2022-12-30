Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Soybeans post fourth straight annual gain on supply concerns

12/30/2022 | 03:14pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

*

Persisting drought hampers Argentine soy planting

*

Market weighs demand prospects as China sheds COVID-19 curbs

*

Weather concerns, farmer selling give wheat, corn prices a boost

CHICAGO, Dec 30 (Reuters) -

Chicago soybeans rose on Friday and posted a sharp yearly rise, amid strong export demand and as drought in major exporter Argentina keeping the focus on supply tensions in the oilseed market.

Concerns over drought in Argentina, the world's largest exporter of soyoil and soymeal, and strong export demand drove Chicago Board of Trade soymeal futures to the highest prices since March 31. It also pushed January, March and May soymeal futures to new contract highs on Friday.

In Argentina, traders were monitoring weather forecasts pointing to high temperatures and light showers in coming days, along with concerns over planting delays.

The Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Thursday that 500,000 hectares of soybeans may go unplanted if further rain prevents the progress of field work.

"It's a true weather market rally," said Don Roose, president of Iowa-based broker U.S. Commodities.

"Going into next year, weather will still be the big thing," Roose said. "The question is whether the current La Nina cycle will change into an El Nino cycle so that we can get more normal rains in South America and the U.S., that will allow us to rebuild U.S. and world stocks."

Investors also continued to assess demand prospects in China, the world's biggest soybean importer, as the removal of COVID-19 curbs stoked a wave of infections and predictions of an economic rebound next year.

Wheat also firmed on Friday, amid concerns of winter storm damage to U.S. wheat crops, while corn eased on technical trading.

Over the year, wheat was set to finish near flat. Wheat futures jumped to an all-time high in March after Russia's invasion of Ukraine curbed global supplies.

But an upturn in Black Sea trade in recent months, helped by a shipping corridor from Ukraine and a record Russian harvest, has tempered supply fears caused by Moscow's invasion of its neighbor.

The Chicago Board of Trade's most-active corn contract ended down 1 cent, settling at $6.78-1/2 a bushel. It ended the year nearly 14.4% higher, underpinned by war disruption in Ukraine and dryness in Argentina.

CBOT's soybeans ended the day up 7-1/2 cents to settle at $15.24 a bushel. For the year, soybeans were up nearly 13.8% - a fourth straight annual gain.

And CBOT's wheat rose 18 cents, settling at $7.92 a bushel - and ending the year up nearly 2.8%. (Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter in Chicago Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by David Evans, Matthew Lewis and Aurora Ellis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.44% 679.75 End-of-day quote.14.54%
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.64% 189.1583 Delayed Quote.60.51%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 0.20% 5564.94 Real-time Quote.-11.54%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX -0.15% 560.1651 Real-time Quote.15.09%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX 0.53% 605.1606 Real-time Quote.13.07%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.36% 464.6 End-of-day quote.13.26%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) -0.02% 176.74 Delayed Quote.71.78%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.89% 73.65 Delayed Quote.-4.26%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.40% 774.5 End-of-day quote.1.91%
Latest news "Economy"
03:24pBolsonaro departs Brazil for Florida, avoiding Lula handover
RE
03:19pFactbox-Summary of Trump's tax returns for 2015 through 2020
RE
03:19pUK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from China
RE
03:17pAudi workers in Mexico extend strike deadline to Jan. 11
RE
03:14pSoybeans post fourth straight annual gain on supply concerns
RE
03:13pTREASURIES-U.S. yields rise as 10-year posts biggest annual gain in decades
RE
03:08pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 19.97% This Year to Settle at $4.4750 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:07pSOFTS-Sugar posts 4th annual gain; coffee down more than 20% in 2022
RE
03:07pPassengers arriving from china to england from jan 5 will need t…
RE
03:06pSupreme dollar rules the roost in gold market
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Chesapeake Energy, Cigna, Diamondback Energy, ..
2Bahamas regulator temporarily seizes FTX unit's assets worth over $3.5 ..
3North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures Wilt As Year Comes to an..
4China central bank promises more policy support for economy
5Futures slip on last trading day of torrid year

HOT NEWS