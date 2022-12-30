Soybeans post fourth straight annual gain on supply concerns

*
Persisting drought hampers Argentine soy planting
Market weighs demand prospects as China sheds COVID-19
curbs
Weather concerns, farmer selling give wheat, corn prices a
boost
CHICAGO, Dec 30 (Reuters) -
Chicago soybeans rose on Friday and posted a sharp yearly
rise, amid strong export demand and as drought in major exporter
Argentina keeping the focus on supply tensions in the oilseed
market.
Concerns over drought in Argentina, the world's largest
exporter of soyoil and soymeal, and strong export demand drove
Chicago Board of Trade soymeal futures to the highest
prices since March 31. It also pushed January, March
and May soymeal futures to new contract highs on
Friday.
In Argentina, traders were monitoring weather forecasts
pointing to high temperatures and light showers in coming days,
along with concerns over planting delays.
The Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Thursday that
500,000 hectares of soybeans may go unplanted if further rain
prevents the progress of field work.
"It's a true weather market rally," said Don Roose,
president of Iowa-based broker U.S. Commodities.
"Going into next year, weather will still be the big thing,"
Roose said. "The question is whether the current La Nina cycle
will change into an El Nino cycle so that we can get more normal
rains in South America and the U.S., that will allow us to
rebuild U.S. and world stocks."
Investors also continued to assess demand prospects in
China, the world's biggest soybean importer, as the removal of
COVID-19 curbs stoked a wave of infections and predictions of an
economic rebound next year.
Wheat also firmed on Friday, amid concerns of winter
storm damage to U.S. wheat crops, while corn eased on technical
trading.
Over the year, wheat was set to finish near flat. Wheat
futures jumped to an all-time high in March after Russia's
invasion of Ukraine curbed global supplies.
But an upturn in Black Sea trade in recent months, helped by
a shipping corridor from Ukraine and a record Russian harvest,
has tempered supply fears caused by Moscow's invasion of its
neighbor.
The Chicago Board of Trade's most-active corn contract
ended down 1 cent, settling at $6.78-1/2 a bushel. It ended the
year nearly 14.4% higher, underpinned by war disruption in
Ukraine and dryness in Argentina.
CBOT's soybeans ended the day up 7-1/2 cents to
settle at $15.24 a bushel. For the year, soybeans were up nearly
13.8% - a fourth straight annual gain.
And CBOT's wheat rose 18 cents, settling at $7.92
a bushel - and ending the year up nearly 2.8%.
(Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter in Chicago
Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral
in Singapore; Editing by David Evans, Matthew Lewis and Aurora
Ellis)