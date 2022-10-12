Soybeans rally after USDA cuts U.S. harvest outlook

*
USDA cuts U.S. corn, soy crop outlook, trims demand
*
Soy gains held back by South American crop prospects
*
Large Russian wheat supplies temper war worries
CHICAGO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures jumped
to a two-week high on Wednesday after the U.S. Department of
Agriculture (USDA) unexpectedly cut its U.S. harvest forecast
and raised imports by top soy buyer China in a monthly report.
Soybean price gains were held in check, however, by
expectations for large South American crops that will compete
with U.S. shipments in the global marketplace.
Corn futures ended near unchanged on the day as the USDA's
cuts to demand by exporters and ethanol producers largely offset
support from a smaller harvest outlook.
Wheat declined as the government lowered its supply forecast
by less than the consensus trade estimate.
Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans settled up
19-3/4 cents at $13.96 a bushel, the highest since Sept. 30. The
actively traded contract hit overhead technical resistance
around the $14 level and its 20- and 50-day moving averages.
December corn was steady at $6.93 per bushel while
CBOT December wheat dropped 18-3/4 cents to $8.82-1/4 a
bushel.
In its monthly supply-and-demand report, the USDA said the
country's corn and soy crops would be smaller than previously
forecast, raising concerns about tight global inventories.
Analysts, on average, had expected a corn production cut but a
rise in the soy crop.
"The big surprise is the soybean production cut," said Karl
Setzer, commodity risk analyst for AgriVisor.
"But if you look at South American production, which USDA
bumped up a bit, and you look at the global carryout, which was
also increased a bit, all of that tempers the news a bit," he
said.
Grain traders continue to monitor grain shipments from the
Black Sea region after an escalation in Russian missile strikes
on Ukraine that lifted wheat and corn to three-month highs on
Monday.
(Additional reporting by P.J. Huffstutter in Chicago, Gus
Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by
Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Uttaresh.V, Shailesh Kuber and Emelia
Sithole-Matarise)