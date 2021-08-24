Soybeans rally as crop conditions drop, soyoil prices rise

* Soybeans gain as USDA confirms another sale to China
* U.S. crop ratings drop; corn 60% good-excellent, soy 56%
* Hot weather forecast for heart of the Midwest farm belt
CHICAGO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rallied on
Tuesday on eroding Midwest crop conditions and improving export
demand, and as soyoil prices rose another 3% amid further gains
in crude oil markets.
Corn futures also climbed on deteriorating crop conditions
across the heart of the farm belt. Wheat ended lower, though
spillover support from rising corn and soy limited the losses.
Soybeans posted their strongest percentage gains in nearly
two months on Tuesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture
(USDA) reported a weekly decline in crop conditions and as
severely hot weather was forecast for the heart of the Midwest
crop belt.
Demand for soy, meanwhile, was also improving. The USDA
confirmed a private sale of U.S. soybeans to China in its first
daily sales announcement since reporting a string of purchases
by the top importer earlier this month.
"We're starting to sell beans to China again, so all of a
sudden our demand profile is picking up a bit," said Jack
Scoville, analyst with the Price Group.
"The crop condition ratings yesterday showed a deterioration
and ideas are that, with the weather developing how it is, we
could see more," he said.
Corn crop conditions dropped by more than expected in the
past week, particularly in the eastern Midwest. The steepest
drop was in Illinois, where the heat index was expected to climb
above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius) on Tuesday and
Wednesday.
Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans jumped 39
cents to $13.31-3/4 a bushel, the contract's strongest
percentage gain since June 30.
December corn rose 9-3/4 cents to $5.45-1/4 a bushel,
while CBOT December wheat fell 1-1/4 cents to $7.32-1/4 a
bushel.
(Reporting by Karl Plume; Additional reporting by Naveen
Thukral in Singapore and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris; editing
by Mark Porter, Lisa Shumaker and Jonathan Oatis)