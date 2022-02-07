Soybeans rally on S.American dryness, export enthusiasm

* Chicago soybeans hit highest since June 8
* Concerns about smaller South American crops support
* Corn and wheat also rise
CHICAGO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures on Monday
rose to new eight-month highs, underpinned by concerns over
possible reduced supplies from weather-damaged South American
harvests.
Corn also climbed on South American dryness, while wheat
followed higher.
Markets are also positioning ahead of world grain and
oilseed supply and demand forecasts from the U.S. Department of
Agriculture (USDA) on Wednesday.
Chicago Board of Trade most-active March soybeans
climbed 28-3/4 cents to $15.83 a bushel by 11:48 a.m. (1748 GMT)
after reaching $15.89-1/2, its highest since June 8, 2021.
Corn added 13-1/4 cents to $6.33-3/4 a bushel, while
wheat gained 5-1/4 cents to $7.68-1/2 a bushel.
"We still have weather concerns about South America, and
their forecast doesn’t seem to be getting better for the areas
that need to get better," said Ted Seifried, vice president of
Zaner Group.
Weather forecasts show continued dryness across crop-growing
regions of Argentina and Brazil for the coming two weeks,
reinforcing recent reduced crop estimates by private
consultants.
This week's USDA crop supply and demand reports are also
expected to show tighter grain and oilseed supplies and smaller
crops in Brazil and Argentina.
Argentina's soybean crop faces a make-or-break period ahead
as the risk of drought creeps back, with rainfall "erratic" and
heavy rain looking unlikely until the second half of February,
the Rosario grains exchange said.
South American weather concerns are driving export business
to the United States at a time when export demand generally
shifts to Brazil and Argentina.
Private exporters reported the sale of 507,000 tonnes of
soybeans to unknown destinations, Monday morning, the USDA said.
"We’re making up lost ground," said Don Roose, president of
U.S. Commodities, noting that China often renews purchases
following the Lunar New Year holiday.
(Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Additional reporting by
Michael Hogan in Hamburg; Editing by Andrea Ricci)