Soybeans rebound on China demand hopes; USDA forecast caps gains

* Soybean rise on bargain buying after 3 sessions of decline
* Top importer China seen resuming purchases
* Chicago wheat futures unmoved after closing higher on
Tuesday
SINGAPORE, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose
on Wednesday from a 10-month low hit in the previous session,
aided by hopes of increased Chinese purchases, although
forecasts of ample global supplies limited gains.
Corn edged higher, while wheat was largely unchanged.
"The market is focused on Chinese purchases," said Ole Houe,
director of advisory services at brokerage IKON Commodities in
Sydney.
"China is expected to come back to the market and buy more
soybeans."
The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board Of
Trade (CBOT) rose 0.5% at $12.04-3/4 a bushel by 0254 GMT,
having closed down 2.4% on Tuesday when prices hit a December
2020 low.
Corn added 0.1% to $5.22-3/4 a bushel and wheat
was flat at $7.34 a bushel.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Tuesday pegged
a larger-than-expected soybean crop of 4.448 billion bushels and
soybean yields of 51.5 bushels per acre.
The government agency estimated both the corn crop currently
being harvested and the corn yields above expectations.
The USDA forecast global wheat ending stocks at the lowest
in five years, due in part to droughts in the northern United
States and Canada that hurt production.
Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, beans, soyoil
and soymeal, and net buyers of wheat futures contracts on
Tuesday, traders said.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)