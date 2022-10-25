Soybeans rebound on strong Chinese demand, wheat firms

*
China Sept. soybean imports jump as low stockpiles spur
buying
*
U.S. soy harvest 80% complete, corn 61%, ahead of average
-USDA
*
U.N. seeks steps to relieve backlog in Black Sea exports
deal
SINGAPORE, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures
edged higher on Tuesday as strong demand led by top importer
China underpinned the market, but a rapidly progressing U.S.
harvest curbed gains.
Wheat rose after closing Monday lower on pressure from
crop-friendly rains in the drought-hit U.S. plains.
The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of
Trade (CBOT) added 0.2% to $13.84-1/4 a bushel, as of 0355
GMT and corn was flat at $6.81-1/2 a bushel.
Wheat rose 0.1% to $8.39-1/4 a bushel.
U.S. weekly soybean export inspections topped trade
estimates as shipments through Pacific Northwest terminals
accelerated and Gulf Coast loadings were stronger than
anticipated.
Corn inspections, however, remained lighter than normal for
the season and wheat inspections were below trade estimates.
China's soybean imports in September rose 12% from a year
earlier to 7.72 million tonnes, customs data showed on Monday,
reversing a months-long trend of low arrivals.
September imports were up from 6.88 million tonnes a year
earlier, data from the General Administration of Customs showed,
and also higher than August imports of 7.17 million tonnes.
The U.S. soybean harvest was 80% complete as of Sunday, the
U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said in a weekly progress
report on Monday, ahead of the average estimate of 77% in a
Reuters analyst poll, and the five-year average of 67% after a
week of mostly clear skies helped speed fieldwork.
The U.S. corn harvest was 61% complete, the USDA said, ahead
of the five-year above of 52% but just behind the average
analyst estimate of 62%.
In South America, the planting of Brazil's 2022/2023 soybean
crop reached 34% of the estimated area, against 24% in the
previous week and 38% in the same period last year, according to
a survey by AgRural on Monday.
The European Union's crop monitoring service MARS on Monday
reduced further its forecast for this year's drought-affected EU
maize harvest, but pointed to mostly favourable sowing
conditions for winter cereals.
The grains market is closely watching the pace of crop
exports from Ukraine's Black Sea ports ahead of the expiration
next month of a wartime shipping corridor deal.
A U.N spokesperson said on Monday that "urgent" steps are
needed to relieve a backlog of more than 150 ships involved in a
deal, which allows Ukraine to export grain from ports in the
Black Sea.
The comments come as Kyiv accused Russia of blocking full
implementation of the agreement, which was brokered by the
United Nations and Turkey in July to ease a global food crisis
and which comes up for renewal next month. Russia has threatened
to pull out over its own complaints.
Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT wheat, corn,
soybean and soymeal futures contracts on Monday and net buyers
of soyoil futures, traders said.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)