Soybeans retreat as China's pandemic restrictions weigh

*
China sticking with strict coronavirus curbs, weighs on
prices
*
Wheat prices down more than 1%, corn futures drop to
2-week low
*
China October soybean imports down 19% y/y to 4.14 mln T
SINGAPORE, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans futures
slid on Monday, dropping from previous session's six-week high,
after China denied it was considering easing its zero-COVID
policy amid declining purchases by the world's top importer.
Wheat lost 1%, falling for three of four sessions, while
corn dropped to its lowest level in two weeks.
"There are big questions about the end of COVID-zero policy
in China and seemingly few answers," said Phin Ziebell,
agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank. "Markets keep
speculating it will end and then it doesn't end."
The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of
Trade (CBOT) was down 0.6% at $14.53-3/4 a bushel, as of
0344 GMT, having risen almost 2% on Friday.
Wheat dropped 1.1% to $8.38-3/4 a bushel and corn
slid 0.6% to $6.77 a bushel, the weakest since Oct. 24.
China on Sunday reported its highest number of new COVID-19
infections in six months, a day after health officials said they
were sticking with strict coronavirus curbs, likely
disappointing recent investor hopes for an easing.
Prospects for China to ease some of its COVID-19
restrictions had lent support to soybeans and other markets on
Friday. China is by far the world's largest soybean importer.
China's soybean imports in October fell 19% to 4.14 million
tonnes from a year earlier, according to Reuters calculations
based on customs data released on Monday, as it curbed purchases
amid high global prices and poor crush margins.
Soybean imports by the world's top buyer of the oilseed
for the first 10 months of the year were at 73.18 million
tonnes, down 7.4% compared with last year, data from the General
Administration of Customs showed.
Soybean planting in Argentina's core farm belt region is
far behind last year's pace due to a lack of rain, the Rosario
grains exchange said in a report on Friday, a concern for
farmers in the world's top exporter of soy oil and meal.
The protracted drought, linked to a third straight La Nina
climate pattern, has hammered wheat production and now threatens
to affect the upcoming soy and corn season, with farmers likely
to invest less in planting unless conditions improve.
Wheat prices fell, although uncertainty about grain exports
from the Black Sea region and adverse weather conditions in
Australia curbed losses.
Russia wants the West to ease restrictions on state
agriculture lender Rosselkhozbank to facilitate Russian grain
exports, according to four sources familiar with the request,
made during talks to extend a deal on food shipments from
Ukraine.
In France, the European Union's largest grain producer, the
warmest October in 40 years has accelerated crop development so
much that it has left them fragile to sudden frosts later in the
season, French crop institute Arvalis warned on Friday.
Large speculators raised their net long position in CBOT
corn futures in the week to Nov. 1, regulatory data released on
Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly
commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial
traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their
net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long
position in soybeans.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)