Soybeans retreat on profit-taking after climb above $10

CHICAGO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell on
Tuesday, retreating from two-year highs above $10 a bushel as
traders booked profits and forecasts called for favorable
weather for the start of the Midwest harvest, analysts said.
Corn futures backed down from six-month highs set a day
earlier, and wheat also declined.
Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans settled down
8 cents at $9.91-1/2 per bushel, a day after reaching
$10.08-3/4, the highest for a most-active contract since
June 2018. Technical selling accelerated as the November
contract fell below Monday's low of $9.96.
CBOT December corn ended down 3-1/2 cents at $3.66 a
bushel and December wheat fell 7-1/2 cents to settle at
$5.38-1/4 a bushel.
Industry data showing a lighter-than-expected U.S. soybean
crushing pace added to bearish sentiment. The National Oilseed
Processors Association (NOPA) said its members, which handle
about 95% of all soybeans crushed in the United States,
processed 165.055 million bushels of the oilseed in August, a
nine-month low that fell below the average trade estimate of
169.5 million.
Meanwhile, dry weather expected in Midwest should help
jump-start the harvest of large U.S. corn and soybean crops.
"The negative sentiment was already in the market prior to
the NOPA crush report," said Terry Reilly, senior analyst with
Futures International in Chicago. "Overall, U.S. weather looks
fantastic," Reilly said.
Export demand helped underpin futures. The U.S. Department
of Agriculture on Tuesday confirmed sales of 132,000 tonnes of
U.S. soybeans to China, along with sales of soybeans and corn to
unknown destinations.
Soybean futures in particular appeared due for a pullback
after the CBOT November contract rose in 14 of the last 15
trading sessions.
Traders shrugged off declines in U.S. corn and soy condition
ratings as crops approach maturity. The USDA late Monday rated
60% of U.S. corn in good-to-excellent condition, down from 61%
last week, and 63% of U.S. soybeans as good-to-excellent, down
from 65% previously.
CBOT wheat fell as traders noted strong competition for
export business. After the CBOT close, Egypt's main state wheat
buyer set an international wheat purchase tender, with results
expected Wednesday.
Egypt has bought Russian-origin wheat at its last four
tenders.
