Soybeans rise as dry weather in Brazil raises supply concerns

* Dry weather in Brazil threatens crops
* Wheat falls despite supply uncertainty
* Corn unchanged
CANBERRA, Dec 7 (Reuters) - U.S. soybeans edged higher on
Tuesday as concerns about tight supplies amid dry weather in
Brazil and strong demand for U.S. exports underpinned prices.
Wheat edged lower, though losses were checked by uncertainty
over Russian exports, while corn remained steady.
The most-active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of
Trade were up 0.2% at $12.63-1/2 a bushel, as of 0415 GMT,
having closed 0.5% lower in the previous session.
"There are some concerns about the state of crops in Brazil
and the market is unsure about global supplies," a
Melbourne-based grains trader said, requesting anonymity as he
is not authorised to speak with the media.
The planting of Brazil's 2021/22 soybean crop had reached
94% of the estimated area and is progressing well in most of the
country, although a recent lack of rains put farmers on alert in
some southern states, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said on
Monday.
Private exporters sold 122,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to
unknown destinations for the 2021-2022 marketing year, the U.S.
Department of Agriculture (USDA) said last week.
China's soybean imports rose sharply in November from the
previous month, as more shipments from the United States arrived
during the peak North American export season, customs data
showed on Tuesday.
The most-active corn futures were flat at $5.83-1/2 a
bushel, having closed 0.1% lower in the previous session.
The most-active wheat futures were down 0.2% at
$8.04-3/4 a bushel, after closing 0.3% firmer on Monday.
Analysts noted strong demand for U.S. supplies and
uncertainty over Russian export.
The USDA said weekly export inspections of wheat totalled
245,963 tonnes. It also upwardly revised its wheat inspections
total for the prior week to 390,771 tonnes from 250,651 tonnes.
Russia is considering setting its grain export quota at 14
million tonnes, including nine million tonnes of wheat, for Feb.
15-June 30, the Interfax news agency reported last week.
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)