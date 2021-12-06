Log in
Soybeans rise as dry weather in Brazil raises supply concerns

12/06/2021 | 11:38pm EST
* Dry weather in Brazil threatens crops

* Wheat falls despite supply uncertainty

* Corn unchanged

CANBERRA, Dec 7 (Reuters) - U.S. soybeans edged higher on Tuesday as concerns about tight supplies amid dry weather in Brazil and strong demand for U.S. exports underpinned prices.

Wheat edged lower, though losses were checked by uncertainty over Russian exports, while corn remained steady.

The most-active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 0.2% at $12.63-1/2 a bushel, as of 0415 GMT, having closed 0.5% lower in the previous session.

"There are some concerns about the state of crops in Brazil and the market is unsure about global supplies," a Melbourne-based grains trader said, requesting anonymity as he is not authorised to speak with the media.

The planting of Brazil's 2021/22 soybean crop had reached 94% of the estimated area and is progressing well in most of the country, although a recent lack of rains put farmers on alert in some southern states, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said on Monday.

Private exporters sold 122,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to unknown destinations for the 2021-2022 marketing year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said last week.

China's soybean imports rose sharply in November from the previous month, as more shipments from the United States arrived during the peak North American export season, customs data showed on Tuesday.

The most-active corn futures were flat at $5.83-1/2 a bushel, having closed 0.1% lower in the previous session.

The most-active wheat futures were down 0.2% at $8.04-3/4 a bushel, after closing 0.3% firmer on Monday.

Analysts noted strong demand for U.S. supplies and uncertainty over Russian export.

The USDA said weekly export inspections of wheat totalled 245,963 tonnes. It also upwardly revised its wheat inspections total for the prior week to 390,771 tonnes from 250,651 tonnes.

Russia is considering setting its grain export quota at 14 million tonnes, including nine million tonnes of wheat, for Feb. 15-June 30, the Interfax news agency reported last week.

(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2021
HOT NEWS