Soybeans rise, but harvest pressure, strong dollar limit gains

*
Soybeans edge up after closing lower as U.S. harvest
progresses
*
Chicago wheat futures fall, corn firm; market eyes U.S.
dollar
SINGAPORE, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures
inched higher on Thursday, although pressure from rapidly
progressing U.S. harvest and a stronger dollar kept a lid on
prices.
Wheat eased, while corn prices ticked higher.
"A strong rally in the U.S. dollar, plus talk of potential
slowdown in exports due to low river levels, plus a risk-off
mode for commodities were all seen as negative forces,"
according to a Hightower report. "In addition, the weather looks
ideal for active harvest."
The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of
Trade (CBOT) added 0.2% to $13.73 a bushel, as of 0221
GMT. Wheat lost 0.2% to $9.00-1/4 a bushel and corn
rose 0.1% to $6.84-1/4 a bushel.
The dollar fought for a footing in choppy trade on Thursday,
with support from upbeat U.S. data and hawkish policymaker
comments, while the prospect of higher energy prices helped
exporters' currencies and weighed on those of importers.
A stronger dollar makes the greenback-priced commodities
expensive for importers holding other currencies.
The U.S. harvest of corn and soybeans is progressing under
clear skies across much of the Midwest this week, adding
seasonal pressure to the markets as traders monitored yield
reports from farmers.
The corn harvest was 20% complete by Sunday and the soybean
harvest was 22% complete, the U.S. Department of Agriculture
(USDA) said.
Commodity brokerage StoneX raised its estimate of the
average U.S. corn yield to 173.9 bushels per acre (bpa), from
173.2 previously, but lowered its corn production estimate to
14.056 billion bushels, from 14.168 billion last month.
For soybeans, StoneX lowered its forecast of the U.S. 2022
yield to 51.3 bpa from its Sept. 1 figure of 51.8. The firm
forecast U.S. soybean production at 4.442 billion bushels, down
from 4.515 billion previously.
The USDA is scheduled to release updated crop estimates on
Oct. 12.
In the wheat market, the lowest price offer submitted in the
tender on Wednesday from Iraq's state grains board to buy a
nominal 50,000 tonnes was believed to be $386 a tonne for cargo
to be sourced from Ukraine.
Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT soybean, soymeal
and wheat futures contracts on Wednesday and net buyers of corn
and soyoil futures, traders said.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips
and Subhranshu Sahu)