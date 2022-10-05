Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Soybeans rise, but harvest pressure, strong dollar limit gains

10/05/2022 | 10:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

*

Soybeans edge up after closing lower as U.S. harvest progresses

*

Chicago wheat futures fall, corn firm; market eyes U.S. dollar

SINGAPORE, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures inched higher on Thursday, although pressure from rapidly progressing U.S. harvest and a stronger dollar kept a lid on prices.

Wheat eased, while corn prices ticked higher.

"A strong rally in the U.S. dollar, plus talk of potential slowdown in exports due to low river levels, plus a risk-off mode for commodities were all seen as negative forces," according to a Hightower report. "In addition, the weather looks ideal for active harvest."

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) added 0.2% to $13.73 a bushel, as of 0221 GMT. Wheat lost 0.2% to $9.00-1/4 a bushel and corn rose 0.1% to $6.84-1/4 a bushel.

The dollar fought for a footing in choppy trade on Thursday, with support from upbeat U.S. data and hawkish policymaker comments, while the prospect of higher energy prices helped exporters' currencies and weighed on those of importers.

A stronger dollar makes the greenback-priced commodities expensive for importers holding other currencies.

The U.S. harvest of corn and soybeans is progressing under clear skies across much of the Midwest this week, adding seasonal pressure to the markets as traders monitored yield reports from farmers.

The corn harvest was 20% complete by Sunday and the soybean harvest was 22% complete, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said.

Commodity brokerage StoneX raised its estimate of the average U.S. corn yield to 173.9 bushels per acre (bpa), from 173.2 previously, but lowered its corn production estimate to 14.056 billion bushels, from 14.168 billion last month.

For soybeans, StoneX lowered its forecast of the U.S. 2022 yield to 51.3 bpa from its Sept. 1 figure of 51.8. The firm forecast U.S. soybean production at 4.442 billion bushels, down from 4.515 billion previously.

The USDA is scheduled to release updated crop estimates on Oct. 12.

In the wheat market, the lowest price offer submitted in the tender on Wednesday from Iraq's state grains board to buy a nominal 50,000 tonnes was believed to be $386 a tonne for cargo to be sourced from Ukraine.

Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT soybean, soymeal and wheat futures contracts on Wednesday and net buyers of corn and soyoil futures, traders said. (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.05% 1.13606 Delayed Quote.-16.21%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.13% 0.73634 Delayed Quote.-7.24%
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.15% 684 End-of-day quote.15.13%
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.00% 0.9911 Delayed Quote.-12.19%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.01% 0.012251 Delayed Quote.-8.62%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 0.31% 5417.41 Real-time Quote.-13.98%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.25% 0.57912 Delayed Quote.-16.33%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX 0.04% 564.9122 Real-time Quote.15.13%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX 0.18% 544.8133 Real-time Quote.3.30%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.12% 402.5 End-of-day quote.-2.11%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.17% 904.5 End-of-day quote.17.16%

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices rise after OPEC+ agrees to slash crude output
2Dollar's blistering rally to extend into next year - FX analysts in Reu..
3Samsung quarterly profit set to slump 25%, first decline in nearly thre..
4Indian shares rise on metals, IT boost; SpiceJet jumps
5Nomura plans to hire more bankers to beef up green financing

HOT NEWS