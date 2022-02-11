Soybeans rise on South American crop woes in volatile session

* CBOT soybeans firm after Thursday's pullback from 9-month top
* Falling South American harvest forecasts underpinning prices
* Corn also firm as U.S. planting decisions approach
* Wheat higher as Russia-Ukraine news keeps market nervous
CHICAGO, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures rose on
Friday on diminishing harvest estimates in South America, though trading was
volatile a day after prices reached a nine-month high, analysts said.
Corn futures also rose on support from falling forecasts for production in
Argentina and Brazil, wheat jumped at the CBOT.
Safras & Mercado, an agribusiness consultancy, became the latest private
forecaster in Brazil to cut its 2021/2022 soybean crop estimate due to dry
weather in key growing regions. The firm pegged the harvest at 127.1 million
tonnes, down 5 million tonnes from January.
"The bottom line is that there has been no improvement in the South American
weather situation and given the forecast into the end of the month, there may be
more losses coming," said Tomm Pfitzenmaier, analyst for Summit Commodity
Brokerage in Iowa.
The most-active CBOT soybean contract was up 8-1/2 cents at $15.82-3/4
a bushel by 12:25 a.m. CST (1825 GMT). Earlier in the session, it reached a high
of $15.94-3/4 and a low of $15.63-1/2. On Thursday, the market set a nine-month
high at $16.33 before closing lower.
Thursday's peak followed a steep cut to food supply and statistics agency
Conab's official estimate of Brazil's soybean crop.
"It is mainly-supply side issues that are dominating the soybean market,"
said one Singapore-based trader. "The market is looking at lower supplies, even
as demand remains strong."
A run of U.S. soybean export sales to China has contributed to the strength
in CBOT futures.
Exporters reported the sale of 108,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans for delivery
to China; 30,000 tonnes of U.S. soyoil to unknown destinations; and 128,000
tonnes of U.S. corn to Japan, the U.S. Department of Agriculture
said.
CBOT corn was up 2-1/2 cents at $6.44-1/4 a bushel, while wheat
was up 14-3/4 cents at $7.86-1/4 a bushel.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago, Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral
in Singapore; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Shailesh Kuber, David Evans and
Diane Craft)