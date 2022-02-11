Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Soybeans rise on South American crop woes in volatile session

02/11/2022 | 01:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* CBOT soybeans firm after Thursday's pullback from 9-month top

* Falling South American harvest forecasts underpinning prices

* Corn also firm as U.S. planting decisions approach

* Wheat higher as Russia-Ukraine news keeps market nervous

CHICAGO, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures rose on Friday on diminishing harvest estimates in South America, though trading was volatile a day after prices reached a nine-month high, analysts said.

Corn futures also rose on support from falling forecasts for production in Argentina and Brazil, wheat jumped at the CBOT.

Safras & Mercado, an agribusiness consultancy, became the latest private forecaster in Brazil to cut its 2021/2022 soybean crop estimate due to dry weather in key growing regions. The firm pegged the harvest at 127.1 million tonnes, down 5 million tonnes from January.

"The bottom line is that there has been no improvement in the South American weather situation and given the forecast into the end of the month, there may be more losses coming," said Tomm Pfitzenmaier, analyst for Summit Commodity Brokerage in Iowa.

The most-active CBOT soybean contract was up 8-1/2 cents at $15.82-3/4 a bushel by 12:25 a.m. CST (1825 GMT). Earlier in the session, it reached a high of $15.94-3/4 and a low of $15.63-1/2. On Thursday, the market set a nine-month high at $16.33 before closing lower.

Thursday's peak followed a steep cut to food supply and statistics agency Conab's official estimate of Brazil's soybean crop.

"It is mainly-supply side issues that are dominating the soybean market," said one Singapore-based trader. "The market is looking at lower supplies, even as demand remains strong."

A run of U.S. soybean export sales to China has contributed to the strength in CBOT futures.

Exporters reported the sale of 108,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans for delivery to China; 30,000 tonnes of U.S. soyoil to unknown destinations; and 128,000 tonnes of U.S. corn to Japan, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.

CBOT corn was up 2-1/2 cents at $6.44-1/4 a bushel, while wheat was up 14-3/4 cents at $7.86-1/4 a bushel.

(Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago, Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Shailesh Kuber, David Evans and Diane Craft)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 1.72% 636 End-of-day quote.7.21%
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
CST GROUP LIMITED 0.83% 2.42 Delayed Quote.-0.83%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -1.00% 5.9236 Delayed Quote.-6.04%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.50% 6616.546 Real-time Quote.5.92%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX 0.94% 532.9205 Delayed Quote.8.01%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX 0.60% 630.967 Delayed Quote.17.68%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.86% 453.3 End-of-day quote.12.19%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 2.76% 77.0206 Delayed Quote.-0.49%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 1.19% 786.25 End-of-day quote.2.01%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:47pDyson faces claims from former workers at Malaysian supplier
RE
01:45pUkraine slaps sanctions on TV channel tied to Russian coup plot claim
RE
01:40pU.S. drillers add most oil rigs in a week since Feb 2018 -Baker Hughes
RE
01:39pU.s. crude futures rise $4 to $93.88 a barrel…
RE
01:39pUkraine invasion could come any time as Russia masses more troops, says U.S
RE
01:39pU.S. poultry producers harden safety measures as bird flu spreads
RE
01:38pDAVID SCHWARTZ : Phoenix shooting leaves suspect dead, female victim and police officers injured
RE
01:37pU.S. judge blocks Biden measure for calculating climate risks
RE
01:33pSpot gold rises 1%…
RE
01:33pU.s. crude and brent crude futures rise $3…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2Analysis-Hot inflation fuels case for 'big-bang' Fed rate hike in March
3What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
4Mercedes-Benz beats profit forecast, sees supply chain headwinds in 202..
5DELIVERY HERO : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS