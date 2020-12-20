Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Soybeans rise to 6-1/2-year high on supply concerns

12/20/2020 | 11:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Adverse weather in S. America threatens crops

* Corn firms, wheat edges higher

SYDNEY, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures scaled a more than six-year high on Monday, underpinned by concerns about production in South America.

Corn extended gains, while wheat edged higher.

The most-active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 0.6% at $12.27 a bushel by 0400 GMT, near the session high of $12.32 a bushel - the highest since June 2014.

Soybeans had firmed more than 1.5% in the previous session.

"The supply picture has changed. The issues in South America have the market on edge," said a Melbourne-based grains trader who declined to be named as he is not authorised to talk to media.

Argentine soy planting has been slowed by dryness, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said last week.

Meanwhile, Argentine oilseed workers and grains inspectors continued a more than week-old strike last week, bogging down soymeal production and agricultural exports with no sign that a wage deal might be reached in the short term.

The most-active corn futures were up 0.4% at $4.39 a bushel, having gained 1.2% in the previous session.

The most-active wheat futures were up 0.1% at $6.08-1/2 a bushel, having closed little changed on Friday.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin last week signed a list of orders aimed at stabilising food prices, including a grain-export quota and a wheat-export tax.

Russia, one of the world's largest wheat exporters, will introduce a quota for overseas shipments of wheat, rye, barley and corn (maize), limiting exports to 17.5 million tonnes for the period between Feb. 15 and June 30, the government said in a statement. (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:43aCopper slips below $8,000 after sharp rally, firm dollar weighs
RE
12:41aSoftBank-backed face-scan firm rebrands U.S. unit to add distance after blacklisting - sources
RE
12:25aOil prices skid as new coronavirus strain fuels demand concerns
RE
12:17aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:05aOFFICE OF PRESIDENT OF ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF : President Ghani Chairs meeting on Agricultural Products and Market
PU
12/20Australia scrambles to track a Christmas coronavirus outbreak
RE
12/20Lockheed Martin inks $4.4 billion deal to acquire Aerojet Rocketdyne
RE
12/20Amazon shuts New Jersey facility till Dec. 26 on virus spike among workers
RE
12/20JGB futures rise as new virus strain lifts safe-haven demand
RE
12/20Trump signs temporary spending bill into law to avoid government shutdown - White House statement
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. lawmakers back $1.9 billion to replace telecom equipment from China's Huawei, ZTE - sources
2Tesla's Elon Musk asks about converting "large transactions" to bitcoin
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. lawmakers back $15 billion in airline payroll assistance
4THE BOEING COMPANY : BOEING : on Contract for 10 More Years of Singapore F-15 Services Support
5Sterling drops 0.82% after Britain tightens coronavirus restrictions

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ