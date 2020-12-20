Soybeans rise to 6-1/2-year high on supply concerns

* Adverse weather in S. America threatens crops

* Corn firms, wheat edges higher

SYDNEY, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures scaled a more than six-year high on Monday, underpinned by concerns about production in South America.

Corn extended gains, while wheat edged higher.

The most-active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 0.6% at $12.27 a bushel by 0400 GMT, near the session high of $12.32 a bushel - the highest since June 2014.

Soybeans had firmed more than 1.5% in the previous session.

"The supply picture has changed. The issues in South America have the market on edge," said a Melbourne-based grains trader who declined to be named as he is not authorised to talk to media.

Argentine soy planting has been slowed by dryness, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said last week.

Meanwhile, Argentine oilseed workers and grains inspectors continued a more than week-old strike last week, bogging down soymeal production and agricultural exports with no sign that a wage deal might be reached in the short term.

The most-active corn futures were up 0.4% at $4.39 a bushel, having gained 1.2% in the previous session.

The most-active wheat futures were up 0.1% at $6.08-1/2 a bushel, having closed little changed on Friday.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin last week signed a list of orders aimed at stabilising food prices, including a grain-export quota and a wheat-export tax.

Russia, one of the world's largest wheat exporters, will introduce a quota for overseas shipments of wheat, rye, barley and corn (maize), limiting exports to 17.5 million tonnes for the period between Feb. 15 and June 30, the government said in a statement. (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Aditya Soni)