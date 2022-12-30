Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Soybeans set for 2022 rise as Argentina drought adds supply risk

12/30/2022 | 11:37am EST
*

Persisting drought hampers Argentine soy planting

*

Market weighs demand prospects as China sheds COVID-19 curbs

*

Weather concerns, farmer selling give wheat, corn prices a boost

CHICAGO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans rose on Friday to stay on course for a sharp yearly rise, with drought in major exporter Argentina keeping the focus on supply tensions in the oilseed market.

Concerns over drought in Argentina, the world's largest exporter of soyoil and soymeal, and strong export demand drove Chicago Board of Trade soymeal futures to the highest prices since March 31. It also pushed January , March and May soymeal futures to new contract highs on Friday.

In Argentina, traders were monitoring weather forecasts pointing to high temperatures and light showers in coming days, along with concerns over planting delays.

The Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Thursday that 500,000 hectares of soybeans may go unplanted if further rain prevents the progress of field work.

"It's a true weather market rally," said Don Roose, president of Iowa-based broker U.S. Commodities.

"Going into next year, weather will still be the big thing," Roose said. "The question is whether the current La Nina cycle will change into an El Nino cycle so that we can get more normal rains in South America and the U.S., that will allow us to rebuild U.S. and world stocks."

Investors also continued to assess demand prospects in China, the world's biggest soybean importer, as the removal of COVID-19 curbs stoked a wave of infections while raising hopes of an economic rebound next year.

Wheat and corn also firmed on Friday, amid a slowdown in farmer selling and concerns of winter storm damage to U.S. wheat crops.

Over the year, wheat was set to finish near flat. Wheat futures jumped to an all-time high in March after Russia's invasion of Ukraine curbed global supplies.

But an upturn in Black Sea trade in recent months, helped by a shipping corridor from Ukraine and a record Russian harvest, has tempered supply fears caused by Moscow's invasion of its neighbor.

Corn was poised for an annual rise, underpinned by war disruption in Ukraine and dryness in Argentina that followed drought in Europe.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 10-1/2 cents at $15.26-3/4 a bushel by 1610 GMT after earlier reaching a new six-month peak. For the year, soybeans are on track for a fourth straight annual gain.

CBOT wheat was up 15-1/2 cents at $7.89-1/2 a bushel, while corn also ticked up 1/2 cent to $6.80 a bushel. (Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter in Chicago Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by David Evans and Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.44% 679.75 End-of-day quote.14.54%
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.54% 189.5288 Delayed Quote.60.51%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 0.20% 5564.94 Real-time Quote.-11.54%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX 0.22% 562.2291 Real-time Quote.15.09%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX 0.61% 605.6569 Real-time Quote.13.07%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.36% 464.6 End-of-day quote.13.26%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.20% 177.13 Delayed Quote.71.78%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.37% 73.025 Delayed Quote.-4.26%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.40% 774.5 End-of-day quote.1.91%
HOT NEWS