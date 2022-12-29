Soybeans set for 4th year of gains; Argentina dryness, China demand support

SINGAPORE, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans rose on
Friday, with the market poised for a fourth yearly gain, as a
drought in key supplier Argentina and expectations of strong
Chinese demand lifted the market, which had climbed to a 10-year
high in June.
Wheat futures edged higher, even though the market is on
track to finish 2022 largely unchanged, having raced to an
all-time high in March after Russia's invasion of Ukraine curbed
global supplies.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of
Trade (CBOT) rose 0.5% to $15.23-1/4 a bushel, as 0205 of
GMT, wheat gained 0.3% at $7.76-1/4 a bushel and corn
rose 0.1% to $6.80 a bushel.
* For the year, soybeans are up almost 14%, wheat has added
less than 1%, after closing higher for the last five years. Corn
has jumped about 15%.
* A severe drought is likely to reduce soybean output in
Argentina just as demand in China, by far the world's top
importer, is expected to recover after the country eased strict
COVID-19 controls.
* Resumption of wheat exports from Ukraine under a
U.S.-brokered deal has weighed on wheat prices in the second
half of 2022, although harsh cold weather across North America
is raising concerns over 2023 supplies.
* Deliveries against CBOT January soybean futures
should be thin on Friday, the first notice day, reflecting
relatively firm domestic cash markets for the oilseed, traders
and analysts said on Thursday.
* Some participants booked profits after the rally in grains
that may have been amplified by thin holiday volumes, traders
said.
* Argentina's estimated wheat production for the 2022/2023
season could be slashed again in coming weeks as yields come in
lower than expected, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said on
Thursday.
* Late frosts and a historic drought have caused the
exchange to cut its estimate for the South American country's
wheat crop to 12.4 million tonnes from an initial estimate of
20.5 million tonnes seen at the beginning of the season.
* U.S. wheat markets remained capped by Russian competition
in export markets, highlighted by a purchase of 200,000 tonnes
of Russian wheat by Egypt this week.
* Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybean and soyoil
contracts on Thursday, and net sellers of corn, soymeal and
wheat futures contracts, traders said.
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks closed sharply higher on Thursday, powered by
a rebound in recently battered mega-cap growth stocks, while
crude oil prices declined as a surge of COVID cases in China
exacerbated fears of global economic downturn.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0700 UK Nationwide House Price MM, YY Dec
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; editing by Uttaresh.V)