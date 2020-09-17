Soybeans set for sixth weekly gain as China steps up purchases

* Soybeans up for 3rd straight day, highest since late May
2018
* China's robust demand for animal feed supporting prices
SINGAPORE, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans were on
track on Friday for a sixth weekly gain, climbing to their
highest in almost 28 months with support from strong demand in
top buyer China.
Corn is poised for a second weekly gain while wheat is in
positive territory this week after closing lower last week.
"China's demand for soybeans is really strong, U.S. beans
are still competitive, given the firm crush margins," said one
Singapore-based trader.
The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board
of Trade was up 1.3% at $10.42-1/4 a bushel, as of 0335
GMT. The market gained more than 4% this week and is on track
for more than 20% rally in six weeks.
Corn gained nearly 3% this week and wheat
climbed close to 4% this week.
Soybeans led the move higher, fuelled by persistent Chinese
demand. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced U.S.
soy sales to China in each of the past 10 business days,
including Thursday's confirmation of 264,000 tonnes, along with
an additional 360,500 tonnes sold to unknown destinations.
China on Thursday set its low tariff rate quota for wheat,
corn and rice imports in 2021 at the same volumes as previous
years.
The setting of the volumes came as Chinese buyers have been
ramping up large volumes of corn imports from the United States,
and increased imports of wheat.
High soybean prices are expected to support planting in
Argentina this season, but that will be balanced by dry weather,
which is driving farmers across the Pampas grains belt to favour
late-season corn, which also has attractive prices.
Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybean, corn, wheat
and soymeal futures contracts on Thursday and net sellers of
soyoil futures, traders said.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)