Soybeans set for weekly gain on prospects of upbeat demand

03/25/2022 | 12:54am EDT
* Higher demand for U.S. supplies seen underpinning soybean prices

* Wheat up as Russia-Ukraine war curbs supplies, corn ticks down

SINGAPORE, March 25 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures slid on Friday, although the market is on track for a weekly gain as traders expect higher demand for U.S. supplies after drought curbed production in South America.

Wheat is poised to finish the week on a positive note after two weeks of losses.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.2% at $16.08-1/4 a bushel, as of 0446 GMT. The market jumped almost 2% this week.

Wheat is on track for a weekly gain of more than 2% while corn jumped half a percent.

Dry weather in parts of Brazil and Argentina is curbing grains and oilseeds production, boosting hopes of higher demand for U.S. shipments.

The wheat market is being underpinned by supply disruptions in the Black Sea region.

Egypt is in talks with Argentina, India, France and the United States for future wheat imports, but is in no rush to buy at the moment, the supply minister said on Thursday.

Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT soybean, corn, wheat and soyoil futures contracts on Thursday, traders said. They were net buyers of soymeal futures. (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 2.87% 654.25 End-of-day quote.10.28%
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.32% 121.4936 Delayed Quote.3.85%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.17% 5.3232 Delayed Quote.-16.02%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX -0.37% 615.4798 Delayed Quote.27.73%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX -0.24% 673.6469 Delayed Quote.28.34%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX -0.24% 673.6469 Delayed Quote.28.34%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.33% 486.7 End-of-day quote.15.81%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.00% 110.12 Delayed Quote.7.29%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.17% 101 Delayed Quote.29.07%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 1.37% 797 End-of-day quote.3.41%
