News: Latest News
Soybeans slip as traders anticipate bearish U.S. production report

10/11/2021 | 05:32pm BST
* U.S. soybean futures slip as traders await WASDE report

* Reports of big U.S. harvest yields pressure soybean futures

* Rising U.S. crude oil market helps limit soybean price drop

CHICAGO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures slumped on Monday, as traders jockeyed for position on what is shaping up to be a large U.S. harvest and ahead of what is expected to be a bearish U.S. production forecast this week.

The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade November soybean futures contract hit technical resistance at its 10-day moving average overnight. But while investors waited for the U.S. Agriculture Department's global supply and demand report on Tuesday, continued strength in the U.S. crude oil market kept a lid on wild market swings, analysts said.

Corn futures edged higher early in the trading session, while wheat was mixed.

"The market is preparing for a negative USDA report tomorrow," said analyst Dax Wedemeyer of U.S. Commodities in West Des Moines, Iowa. "Everyone is expecting the big bean yields we're hearing about to carry over into this report."

The most active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.78% to $12.33-1/4 a bushel at 11:05 a.m. CDT (1605 GMT). Corn gained 0.52% to $5.33-1/4 a bushel and wheat dipped 0.03% to $7.33-3/4 a bushel.

Meanwhile, analysts said they are keeping a sharp eye on weather patterns both in the United States and South America in the coming days.

Rains across the U.S. Midwest has slowed corn and soybean harvests, but weather forecasts are calling for drier days by the end of the week, according to meteorologists at the Commodity Weather Group. And weekend rains in Brazil have remained fairly widespread, aiding crop growth.

Wheat started the session up on bargain buying, after the most-active CBOT soft red winter wheat contract hit a one-week low on Friday, but prices soon eased back to nearly unchanged. Traders said that some of the early buying was by funds looking for a hedge against inflation. (Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris. Editing by Subhranshu Sahu, David Goodman and Paul Simao)


© Reuters 2021
