Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Soybeans slip below 4-year high as trade focuses on S. America, China

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/06/2020 | 12:48pm EST

* Soybeans correct after four-year high

* China, wheat import demand also underpins grain prices

* Focus shifts to Nov. 10 USDA report to gauge tightening supply

CHICAGO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures slipped on Friday, but held near a four-year high as dry crop weather in top exporter Brazil and strong demand from leading importer China kept the market focused on the prospect of tightening supplies.

Corn and wheat also hovered below recent highs, underpinned by weather risks and Chinese-fueled international demand.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was down 1-3/4 cents at $11.02 a bushel at 11:34 a.m. (1734 GMT), after reaching its highest since July 2016 at $11.12-3/4 on Thursday.

CBOT corn fell 1-3/4 cents to $4.07-1/2 a bushel, while wheat dropped 5 cents to $6.04-1/4.

Traders were looking ahead to Tuesday's monthly supply and demand outlook from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for adjustments to Chinese exports and global harvest prospects.

"Carryout’s starting to get kind of tight," said Ed Duggan, risk management specialist at Top Third Ag Marketing. "Right now, (the U.S. is) the only game in town."

The USDA reported sales of 272,150 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations and 132,000 tonnes of soybeans to China on Friday, the first Chinese purchase since Oct. 15.

The agency also reported 206,900 tonnes of corn to unknown destinations.

The USDA's Foreign Agricultural Service post in Beijing estimated China's corn imports in the 2020/21 marketing year at 22 million tonnes, well above the USDA's official forecast of 7 million tonnes.

Brazil and Argentina has seen rainfall since last month, but market participants remain wary of persisting dryness that could limit South America's capacity to meet Chinese demand that has already eroded the U.S. soybean and corn surplus.

Rising U.S. COVID-19 cases could dampen gains, as states begin reinstating stay-at-home orders to curb spread, traders said.

"COVID is a pretty sizable wet blanket on the corn market," said Advanced Economic Solutions economist Bill Lapp. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:15pU.s. cdc reports total novel coronavirus cases of 9,581,770 as of yesterday vs 9,463,782 in previous report on nov. 5
RE
01:15pU.s. cdc reports total deaths of 234,264 due to coronavirus as of yesterday vs 233,129 in previous report on nov. 5
RE
01:12pBrazil savings deposits up 7 bln reais in Oct, lowest since COVID-19
RE
01:11pNy fed says u.s. bancorp investments, castleoak securities, great pacific securities and smbc nikko securities america will be sellers for smccf
RE
01:10pNy fed says bny mellon capital markets is an additional dealer for the commercial paper facility
RE
01:08pIMF, Argentina set to begin formal negotiations for new program Nov. 10 -spokesman
RE
01:08pNy fed says it is adding new counterparties for the commercial paper funding facility and secondary market corporate credit facility
RE
01:07pU.S. drillers add oil and gas rigs for eighth week -Baker Hughes
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street rallies as investors eye split U.S. Congress
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : Volkswagen CEO says will tweak strategy to maintain electric, autonomous push
3U.S. job growth slows; millions experiencing long bouts of unemployment
4Global stocks edge higher, dollar slips as Biden victory looms
5ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ : cautious on outlook despite surprise profit rise

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group