Soybeans slip below 4-year high as trade focuses on S. America, China

* Soybeans correct after four-year high
* China, wheat import demand also underpins grain prices
* Focus shifts to Nov. 10 USDA report to gauge tightening supply
CHICAGO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures slipped on Friday, but
held near a four-year high as dry crop weather in top exporter Brazil and strong
demand from leading importer China kept the market focused on the prospect of
tightening supplies.
Corn and wheat also hovered below recent highs, underpinned by weather risks
and Chinese-fueled international demand.
The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was
down 1-3/4 cents at $11.02 a bushel at 11:34 a.m. (1734 GMT), after reaching its
highest since July 2016 at $11.12-3/4 on Thursday.
CBOT corn fell 1-3/4 cents to $4.07-1/2 a bushel, while wheat
dropped 5 cents to $6.04-1/4.
Traders were looking ahead to Tuesday's monthly supply and demand outlook
from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for adjustments to Chinese exports and
global harvest prospects.
"Carryout’s starting to get kind of tight," said Ed Duggan, risk management
specialist at Top Third Ag Marketing. "Right now, (the U.S. is) the only game in
town."
The USDA reported sales of 272,150 tonnes of soybeans to unknown
destinations and 132,000 tonnes of soybeans to China on Friday, the first
Chinese purchase since Oct. 15.
The agency also reported 206,900 tonnes of corn to unknown destinations.
The USDA's Foreign Agricultural Service post in Beijing estimated China's
corn imports in the 2020/21 marketing year at 22 million tonnes, well above the
USDA's official forecast of 7 million tonnes.
Brazil and Argentina has seen rainfall since last month, but market
participants remain wary of persisting dryness that could limit South America's
capacity to meet Chinese demand that has already eroded the U.S. soybean and
corn surplus.
Rising U.S. COVID-19 cases could dampen gains, as states begin reinstating
stay-at-home orders to curb spread, traders said.
"COVID is a pretty sizable wet blanket on the corn market," said Advanced
Economic Solutions economist Bill Lapp.
(Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in
Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; editing by Jonathan Oatis)