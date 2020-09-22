Soybeans slips for third day on U.S. harvest pressure, wheat eases

* Harvest-friendly U.S. weather to boost soybean, corn
supplies
* Wheat falls after closing higher, strong demand to limit
decline
SINGAPORE, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures slid
for a third consecutive session on Wednesday, as U.S. harvest
was expected to gather pace on the back of dry weather in the
weeks ahead, boosting global supplies.
Wheat lost ground after closing higher on Tuesday although
strong global demand is likely to keep a floor under the market.
"U.S. harvest is gathering pace but prices are unlikely to
decline much as Chinese demand is pretty strong for soybeans and
corn," said one Singapore-based grains trader. "Even for wheat,
prices of Black Sea wheat being offered in Asia have risen and
we don't see a big drop from wheat is being offered now."
The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board Of
Trade (CBOT) fell 0.2% to $10.17-1/2 a bushel by 0326 GMT.
Corn was down 0.3% at $3.68 a bushel and wheat
gave up 0.4% to $5,56 a bushel.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said late on
Monday that farmers had completed 6% of the soybean harvest and
that the corn harvest was 8% done.
Forecasts called for harvest-friendly weather over the next
two weeks.
The USDA confirmed sales of 266,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans
to China and 264,000 tonnes to unknown destinations, marking the
13th consecutive business day of sales to China.
It also reported sales of U.S. corn to China and unknown
destinations.
Soybean crushing volumes in Argentina, the world's top
exporter of soymeal and soyoil, is set to drop around 9.5% this
year, the head of the CIARA-CEC grains exporting chamber told
Reuters on Tuesday.
Lower processing will prompt buyers to seek alternative
destinations such as the United States and Brazil.
Egypt purchased 405,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at around
$256 per tonne, including freight, up about $7 a tonne from what
it paid in a similar tender last week.
Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT wheat and soymeal
futures contracts on Tuesday and net sellers of Chicago Board of
Trade corn, soybean, soyoil futures contracts, traders said.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Rashmi Aich)