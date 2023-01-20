Soybeans steady with focus on Argentine weather, Chinese demand

PARIS/MANILA, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures
were little changed on Friday, stabilising after a one-week low
in the previous session as participants assessed rain forecasts
in drought-hit Argentina and demand prospects in top importer
China.
Corn and wheat ticked lower.
Traders were awaiting the U.S. Department of Agriculture's
weekly export sales report later on Friday for an update on
overseas demand.
The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of
Trade (CBOT) was up 0.1% at $15.16 a bushel by 1214 GMT,
holding above Thursday's one-week low.
CBOT corn was down 0.5% at $6.73-3/4 a bushel while
wheat eased 0.4% to $7.31-1/2 a bushel.
"Argentina is still the core focus of the market," Huatai
Futures analysts said in a note.
Significant rainfall forecast in the rest of January could
avert further drought losses to Argentina's soybean and corn
crops, after analysts already slashed production estimates.
Expectations for a record-large soy crop in Brazil, which
may hasten a seasonal shift in export demand away from U.S.
supplies, have also capped Chicago futures.
But investor optimism about an economic upturn in China, as
the country sheds strict measures to counter COVID-19, were
lending support to soybean and wider commodity markets.
Immediate demand from China may be limited, though, by the
Lunar New Year holiday period.
Investors are also awaiting further pointers on U.S.
interest rate policy to gauge global economic prospects while
policymakers try to rein in inflation.
In wheat, expectations of a jump in U.S. wheat planting have
taken attention away from drought and cold spells.
"Wheat remains penalised by the increase in the U.S. acreage
this year," consultancy Agritel said.
Competition from Russian exports also hung over the wheat
market, with concern over fresh export restrictions allayed by
the Russian agriculture ministry saying on Thursday there were
no plans to reduce a grain export quota.
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Enrico Dela Cruz in
Manila; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)