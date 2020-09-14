Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Soybeans top $10/bushel on Chinese demand, smaller U.S. crop

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/14/2020 | 05:43pm EDT

CHICAGO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures advanced on Monday, with the most-active contract rising above $10 a bushel for the first time in two years on strong export demand from China, before paring gains on profit-taking, analysts said.

Corn futures ended modestly higher after reaching a six-month top and wheat also rose.

Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans settled up 3-1/2 cents at $9.99-1/2 per bushel after reaching $10.08-3/4, a contract high and the loftiest price for a most-active contract on a continuous chart since June 2018.

CBOT December corn ended up 1 cent at $3.69-1/2 a bushel after hitting $3.71, its highest level since March 16, while December wheat finished up 3-3/4 cents at $5.45-3/4 a bushel.

Soybeans advanced after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Friday lowered its forecasts of U.S. soybean production and 2020/21 ending stocks.

Analysts noted that the government left its estimate of U.S. 2020/21 soybean exports unchanged in its report despite an uptick in soybean sales to China, a factor that fed expectations that USDA might further trim its stocks forecasts in coming months. The USDA on Monday confirmed fresh sales of U.S. soybeans and corn to China.

"The trade wants to believe we are going to see continued demand, with a slight shrinking of crop size," said Tom Fritz, a partner with EFG Group in Chicago, referring to the strength in soybean futures.

Gains were capped by profit-taking as the CBOT November contract recorded its 14th higher close in the last 15 trading sessions.

"The market is technically overbought," Fritz said.

Corn futures drew support from USDA tightening its U.S. production and stocks forecasts, along with fresh sales to China. But corn inventories are still ample, a factor that has anchored prices.

After the close, the USDA in a weekly progress report said the U.S. corn harvest was 5% complete by Sunday. Condition ratings for the U.S. corn and soybean crops declined, while analysts on average had expected no change.

CBOT wheat futures firmed on bargain-buying following a 1% drop on Friday. Additional support stemmed from news that Statistics Canada's "model-based" estimates pegged Canada's 2020 all-wheat harvest at 34.1 million tonnes, down from the agency's Aug. 31 estimate of 35.7 million tonnes.

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen in Chicago Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris Editing by Timothy Gardner and Matthew Lewis)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -2.05% 357.5 End-of-day quote.-5.87%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.69% 316.2 End-of-day quote.6.17%
SOYBEAN OIL FUTURES (ZL) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 1.60% 34.28 End-of-day quote.-2.17%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 2.76% 548.5 End-of-day quote.-4.47%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pAMY KLOBUCHAR : Klobuchar Statement on Environmental Protection Agency Decision to Deny Small Refinery Exemptions under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS)
PU
05:49pNikola, CNH building electric truck prototypes for 2021 end launch
RE
05:47pU.S. State Department eases China travel advisory for Americans
RE
05:43pSoybeans top $10/bushel on Chinese demand, smaller U.S. crop
RE
05:42pUK opposition says PM Johnson is trashing country's reputation
RE
05:42pTEXT : PM Johnson's key quotes on Internal Market Bill
RE
05:42pDo not hand the EU power to break up Britain, says PM Johnson
RE
05:42pPM Johnson says bill will stop EU using "stick" against UK
RE
05:42pFormer finance minister Javid says cannot support bill that breaks international law
RE
05:42pUK lawmaker to lead competition review in light of pandemic, Brexit
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Tesla investors should be watching for M&A for S&P inclusion
2UK's G4S rejects 2.95 billion pound offer from Canadian security firm GardaWorld
3LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC : Switzerland's Six makes highest bid for Borsa Italiana - sources
4NORTHERN DYNASTY MINERALS LTD. : NORTHERN DYNASTY MINERALS : , Pebble Partnership leaders to provide Pebble Pr..
5ORACLE CORPORATION : Oracle Wins Bidding for TikTok in U.S., After Microsoft Proposal Rejected -- 2nd Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group