Soybeans turn down on U.S. harvest pressure; corn, wheat climb

CHICAGO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell on
Monday on the outlook for favorable harvest weather in the heart
of the Midwest, where producers are poised to sell soybeans and
store their corn, analysts said.
Traders were also squaring positions ahead of quarterly
grain stocks reports due midweek from the U.S. Department of
Agriculture.
As of 12:55 p.m. CDT (1755 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade
November soybean futures were down 5-1/2 cents at $9.97
per bushel, extending a retreat from contract highs set earlier
this month.
CBOT December corn was up 1-3/4 cents at $3.67 a
bushel and December wheat was up 4-1/2 cents at $5.48-3/4
a bushel.
Robust Chinese demand for U.S. soy in recent weeks lifted
nearby CBOT futures contracts relative to deferred
months, creating an incentive for farmers to sell their soybeans
promptly as the harvest unfolds.
For corn, nearby CBOT futures are trading at a
discount to deferred months, encouraging producers to hold their
corn for later sale.
"We are seeing some harvest pressure in soybeans. Farmers
are selling beans right off the combine, (but) any harvesting of
corn is being put into storage," said Brian Hoops, president of
Midwest Market Solutions.
Showers in parts of the Midwest on Monday were expected to
give way to dry weather for the rest of the week, favoring field
work.
Ahead of the USDA's weekly crop progress report due later on
Monday, analysts surveyed by Reuters on average expected the
government to show the U.S. corn harvest as 17% complete and the
soybean harvest as 18% complete.
CBOT wheat futures were higher, rebounding after the
December contract dipped to $5.37-3/4, its lowest since
Sept. 17. Worries about dry conditions in Russia, the world's
biggest wheat exporter, lent support.
Russia badly needs rains to arrive within the next few weeks
as its farmers continue sowing the 2021 winter wheat crop in dry
soil, agriculture consultancy Sovecon said.
