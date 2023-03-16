*

Argentina cuts soybean, corn forecasts again as drought persists

*

Focus on Black Sea grain export corridor deal

*

IGC sees global grains production rising in 2023/24

SINGAPORE, March 17 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose for a second session on Friday, with a further reduction in drought-hit Argentina's production estimate underpinning the market.

Wheat rose 0.9% and was poised for a first weekly gain in five weeks as the market awaited renewal of a Russia-Ukraine export deal, while corn edged higher amid Chinese buying.

"In the Pampas growing belt in Argentina, the drought is showing no signs of ending yet and losses are ongoing," commodities research firm Hightower said in a report.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) added 0.2% at $14.94-1/4 a bushel, as of 0244 GMT. Wheat rose 0.9% to $7.05-1/4 a bushel, while corn gained 0.5% at $6.36 a bushel.

Argentina's Buenos Aires grains exchange slashed its 2022/2023 soybean production forecast to 25 million tonnes on Thursday, from the 29 million tonnes previously estimated, as the crop continues to be battered by a prolonged drought.

The grains exchange also cut its estimate for the 2022/23 corn harvest, to 36 million tonnes from 37.5 million tonnes.

China will step up buying of domestic soybeans by state reserves to encourage farmers to keep planting the crop, the agriculture ministry said on Thursday, as Beijing continues to push for greater self-sufficiency in oilseed.

For the week, wheat is up more than 3%, having lost ground in the previous four weeks. Corn has gained almost 3% this week, while soybeans are set to end the week in negative territory.

The United Nations backed Turkey and Ukraine by calling for a 120-day rollover of an agreement allowing the safe export of grain from several Ukrainian Black Sea ports. Russia has said it would only extend the pact for 60 days.

Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, said on Thursday it bought 120,000 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat in an international tender for shipment April 15-25, 2023.

The corn market is being underpinned by Chinese buying.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) made its third consecutive announcement of old-crop U.S. corn sales to China, totalling 1.92 million tonnes over three days. Some traders expect the USDA to report sales of another 600,000 tonnes or so of U.S. corn before the week ends.

Corn sales to China had not been reported on consecutive days since May 2021, and the last reported corn sales to China before this week was in August.

Global grains production is forecast to rise in the 2023/24 season but not enough to prevent a drawdown in stocks, the International Grains Council (IGC) said.

The inter-governmental body, issuing its first full set of projections for 2023/24, put grains production at 2.283 billion tonnes, up from 2.250 billion in the prior season.

Grains consumption was expected to climb to 2.288 billion tonnes from 2.261 billion, leading to a small decline in carryover stocks to 580 million tonnes from 586 million.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soyoil, corn and soybean futures contracts on Thursday and were net sellers of soymeal and wheat, traders said. (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Subhranshu Sahu)