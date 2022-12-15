Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Soybeans up on strong demand, global recession fears limit gains

12/15/2022 | 11:57pm EST
*

Global recession worries keep lid on grain, oilseed prices

*

Strong demand, dry weather in Argentina support

SINGAPORE, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans ticked higher on Friday, with support from strong demand and dryness in South America, but gains were limited amid concerns over a slowing global economy.

Wheat rose and the market was set for a weekly gain on bargain buying after prices dropped to a two-month low last week, while it is on track to end the week on a positive note.

"Weak economic data and a stronger U.S. dollar weighed on sentiment across commodity markets," ANZ said in a report.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) added 0.2% to $14.76 a bushel, as of 0426 GMT, wheat gained 0.3% at $7.59-1/2 a bushel and corn rose 0.1% to $6.54-1/4 a bushel.

For the week, soybeans are down around half a percent, wheat has added more than 3% and corn is up 1.5%.

Gains in agricultural markets are being limited by fears of a global recession.

A day after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it expected rates to stay higher for longer, U.S. retail sales fell more than expected in November, while the labour market remained tight.

The Bank of England similarly pointed to more possible rises as it also increased rates on Thursday.

The safe-haven dollar held just below the month's high against the yen on Friday and maintained overnight gains versus other peers amid growing worries that continued monetary tightening at the world's biggest central banks could trigger a recession.

The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Thursday morning that export sales of soybeans totalled 2.943 million tonnes in the week ended Dec. 8. That was up 69% from a week earlier and above the high end of trade forecasts that ranged from 1.5 million to 2.6 million tonnes

Rainfall over recent days has not been enough for successful planting of soybeans after an extended drought in Argentina's core agricultural areas, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Thursday.

European Union production of major cereal crops should rise next year after a 2022 harvest marked by drought and heatwaves, consultancy Strategie Grains said on Thursday.

In initial projections for the 2023 harvest, Strategie Grains forecast soft wheat production at 128.7 million tonnes, up 2.5% from 125.5 million this year.

For maize, it anticipated output would recover to 63.7 million tonnes, up 26% from a 15-year low of 50.5 million for 2022.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, wheat and soyoil futures contracts on Thursday and net sellers of CBOT soybeans and soymeal, traders said. (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.32% 92.053 Delayed Quote.11.07%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.15% 167.631 Delayed Quote.7.94%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.16% 100.662 Delayed Quote.9.69%
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.54% 654 End-of-day quote.7.71%
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.15% 183.5255 Delayed Quote.57.40%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.26% 146.158 Delayed Quote.10.44%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) -0.33% 1.658347 Delayed Quote.6.24%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.37% 0.675 Delayed Quote.-13.83%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.91% 5676.84 Real-time Quote.-9.11%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.02% 87.305 Delayed Quote.10.95%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX 0.08% 539.938 Real-time Quote.10.16%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX 0.19% 587.2946 Real-time Quote.10.85%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.22% 454.5 End-of-day quote.9.30%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.00% 172.4 Delayed Quote.67.56%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.32% 137.295 Delayed Quote.17.64%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 1.13% 757.75 End-of-day quote.-5.45%
HOT NEWS