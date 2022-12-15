Soybeans up on strong demand, global recession fears limit gains

*
Global recession worries keep lid on grain, oilseed prices
Strong demand, dry weather in Argentina support
SINGAPORE, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans ticked
higher on Friday, with support from strong demand and dryness in
South America, but gains were limited amid concerns over a
slowing global economy.
Wheat rose and the market was set for a weekly gain on
bargain buying after prices dropped to a two-month low last
week, while it is on track to end the week on a positive note.
"Weak economic data and a stronger U.S. dollar weighed on
sentiment across commodity markets," ANZ said in a report.
The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of
Trade (CBOT) added 0.2% to $14.76 a bushel, as of 0426
GMT, wheat gained 0.3% at $7.59-1/2 a bushel and corn
rose 0.1% to $6.54-1/4 a bushel.
For the week, soybeans are down around half a percent, wheat
has added more than 3% and corn is up 1.5%.
Gains in agricultural markets are being limited by fears of
a global recession.
A day after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it expected rates
to stay higher for longer, U.S. retail sales fell more than
expected in November, while the labour market remained tight.
The Bank of England similarly pointed to more possible rises
as it also increased rates on Thursday.
The safe-haven dollar held just below the month's high
against the yen on Friday and maintained overnight gains versus
other peers amid growing worries that continued monetary
tightening at the world's biggest central banks could trigger a
recession.
The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Thursday morning
that export sales of soybeans totalled 2.943 million tonnes in
the week ended Dec. 8. That was up 69% from a week earlier and
above the high end of trade forecasts that ranged from 1.5
million to 2.6 million tonnes
Rainfall over recent days has not been enough for successful
planting of soybeans after an extended drought in Argentina's
core agricultural areas, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said
on Thursday.
European Union production of major cereal crops should rise
next year after a 2022 harvest marked by drought and heatwaves,
consultancy Strategie Grains said on Thursday.
In initial projections for the 2023 harvest, Strategie
Grains forecast soft wheat production at 128.7 million tonnes,
up 2.5% from 125.5 million this year.
For maize, it anticipated output would recover to 63.7
million tonnes, up 26% from a 15-year low of 50.5 million for
2022.
Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, wheat and
soyoil futures contracts on Thursday and net sellers of CBOT
soybeans and soymeal, traders said.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Rashmi Aich)