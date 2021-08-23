Soybeans, wheat gain in commodities rebound; biofuel worries cap corn

* Rising crude oil, equity markets support grains, soy
* Change in U.S. biofuel blending rule reassessed
CHICAGO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures firmed on
Monday in a modest recovery from last week's two-month low as
crude oil markets rebounded and lifted soyoil prices more than
3%, traders said.
Wheat also gained as the U.S. dollar softened and as weekly
export inspections topped trade expectations.
Corn was flat to weaker, capped by forecasts for a large
U.S. crop and worries over demand from biofuel producers after
news last week that the Environmental Protection Agency would
recommend reducing federal biofuel blending mandates.
Grain and oilseed futures had fallen sharply last week as
worries about global economic growth and rising coronavirus
infections pressured broader markets. Crude oil and metals
climbed on Monday and global equities markets rose as investor
concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve would soon begin changing
its accommodative monetary stance faded.
"The macros are taking the foot off the throat of
commodities today, except for corn. Traders are still very
nervous about the biofuel RINs and what kind of exclusions will
be given to refiners," said Mike Zuzolo, president of Global
Commodity Analytics.
Chicago Board of Trade December corn fell 1-1/2 cents
to $5.35-1/2 a bushel, after hitting a six-week low in the
session. November soybeans gained 2 cents to settle at
$12.92-3/4 a bushel.
CBOT September wheat rose 5-1/2 cents to $7.19-3/4 a
bushel.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Monday
that 657,854 tonnes of U.S. wheat were inspected for export last
week, higher than expected. Corn and soybean inspections were in
line with trade forecasts.
Late last week, Pro Farmer newsletter forecast U.S. corn and
soybean production above the latest USDA projections.
The USDA is due to update weekly crop conditions later on
Monday. Analysts, on average, expect corn and soybean conditions
to decline slightly.
(Additional reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Naveen
Thukral in Singapore; Editing by David Clarke, Richard Chang and
Jonathan Oatis)