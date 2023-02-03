Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Soymeal futures set multi-year high while soybeans decline

02/03/2023 | 02:24pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(New throughout; updates prices, adds quotes, changes byline, changes dateline from previous PARIS/SINGAPORE)

CHICAGO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures declined on Thursday on spillover weakness from crude oil and expectations of a massive Brazilian soy harvest, but most-active soymeal futures set an 8-1/2 year high on tight supplies of the feed ingredient, analysts said.

Wheat futures fell on profit-taking after rising to a one-month top while corn inched higher.

As of 1:08 p.m. CST (1908 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) March soybeans were down 3-1/4 cents at $15.31 per bushel while March soymeal was up $4.60 at $496.40 per short ton after reaching $500.40, the highest price on a continuous chart of the most-active soymeal contract since June 2014.

Soymeal futures surged as worries about tightening supplies in Argentina, the world's top exporter, and firm cash markets in the United States attracted speculative buying.

"The funds have been piling into soybean meal for some time now. Meal is tight in this country; our crush rates are not what you think they would be," said Tom Fritz, a partner with EFG Group in Chicago.

Meanwhile, soybean futures sagged as traders anticipated a record-large soy harvest in Brazil, and as a drop in crude oil futures weighed on soyoil, used in biodiesel fuel. Crude oil declined after strong U.S. jobs data raised concerns about higher interest rates.

Some analysts also noted rising U.S. tensions with China, the biggest global importer of the oilseed, as a potential bearish factor for soybean futures after a Chinese spy balloon was tracked flying across the United States.

CBOT March wheat was down 5-1/4 cents at $7.55-3/4 per bushel, turning lower after rising to $7.76-1/2, its highest level in a month. March corn was up 1-1/4 cents at $6.76-1/2 a bushel.

A firmer dollar hung over the markets, making U.S. grains less competitive globally. The dollar rose after data showed that U.S. employers added significantly more jobs in January than economists expected.

However, Fritz noted, wheat and corn had underlying support from uncertainty about grain supplies from the Black Sea region as the first anniversary of Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of its neighbour Ukraine approaches, potentially escalating tensions there. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Matthew Chye in Singapore; editing by Elaine Hardcastle, Mark Potter and Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -2.45% 80 Delayed Quote.-3.41%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -1.32% 1.20587 Delayed Quote.2.41%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.53% 0.7462 Delayed Quote.2.05%
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.95% 674.5 End-of-day quote.-0.48%
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) -0.67% 203.2531 Delayed Quote.9.01%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 1.19% 5.5533 Delayed Quote.-2.00%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.87% 1.0808 Delayed Quote.2.90%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.20% 0.012168 Delayed Quote.1.21%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 0.07% 5926.78 Real-time Quote.6.51%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -2.14% 0.6335 Delayed Quote.2.63%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX 0.26% 558.9267 Real-time Quote.0.37%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -3.38% 402.2798 Real-time Quote.-4.05%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX -0.15% 608.2376 Real-time Quote.-0.25%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 1.42% 491.6 End-of-day quote.1.30%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.23% 188 Delayed Quote.5.95%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.57% 70.476 Delayed Quote.-3.12%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.03% 760 End-of-day quote.-4.07%
WTI -3.12% 73.744 Delayed Quote.-4.63%
Latest news "Economy"
02:29pWholesale power prices spike in U.S. Northeast as arctic blast arrives
RE
02:28pFreeport to restart liquefaction train at Texas LNG export plant this week
RE
02:26pWall Street sinks after stunning jobs growth raises questions about Fed
RE
02:24pSoymeal futures set multi-year high while soybeans decline
RE
02:17pTrade Deficit Seen Widening -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
02:13pFamily of Amir Locke file wrongful-death lawsuit in Minneapolis
RE
02:05pU.S. sanctions board of directors of Iranian drone maker
RE
02:03pItalian union files legal complaint against Snam's LNG terminal over environmental concerns
RE
01:59pMexico seeks to build several manufacturing hubs for electric ve…
RE
01:59pBusinesses want guarantees on clean energy and water supply - eb…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Strong U.S. job growth expected in January; wages seen cooling
2Analyst recommendations: Alphabet, Apple, Boeing, Meta, Starbucks...
3Runaway Tech arrested
4Tech earnings hit pause button on market rally
5Sanofi Upbeat on 2023 Earnings After 4Q Growth

HOT NEWS