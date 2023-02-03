Soymeal futures set multi-year high while soybeans decline

(New throughout; updates prices, adds quotes, changes byline,
CHICAGO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures declined
on Thursday on spillover weakness from crude oil and
expectations of a massive Brazilian soy harvest, but most-active
soymeal futures set an 8-1/2 year high on tight supplies
of the feed ingredient, analysts said.
Wheat futures fell on profit-taking after rising to a
one-month top while corn inched higher.
As of 1:08 p.m. CST (1908 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade
(CBOT) March soybeans were down 3-1/4 cents at $15.31 per
bushel while March soymeal was up $4.60 at $496.40 per
short ton after reaching $500.40, the highest price on a
continuous chart of the most-active soymeal contract
since June 2014.
Soymeal futures surged as worries about tightening supplies
in Argentina, the world's top exporter, and firm cash markets in
the United States attracted speculative buying.
"The funds have been piling into soybean meal for some time
now. Meal is tight in this country; our crush rates are not what
you think they would be," said Tom Fritz, a partner with EFG
Group in Chicago.
Meanwhile, soybean futures sagged as traders
anticipated a record-large soy harvest in Brazil, and as a drop
in crude oil futures weighed on soyoil, used in biodiesel
fuel. Crude oil declined after strong U.S. jobs data raised
concerns about higher interest rates.
Some analysts also noted rising U.S. tensions with China,
the biggest global importer of the oilseed, as a potential
bearish factor for soybean futures after a Chinese spy balloon
was tracked flying across the United States.
CBOT March wheat was down 5-1/4 cents at $7.55-3/4 per
bushel, turning lower after rising to $7.76-1/2, its highest
level in a month. March corn was up 1-1/4 cents at
$6.76-1/2 a bushel.
A firmer dollar hung over the markets, making U.S. grains
less competitive globally. The dollar rose after data
showed that U.S. employers added significantly more jobs in
January than economists expected.
However, Fritz noted, wheat and corn had underlying support
from uncertainty about grain supplies from the Black Sea region
as the first anniversary of Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of its
neighbour Ukraine approaches, potentially escalating tensions
there.
