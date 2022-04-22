Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Soyoil surges on Indonesia export ban; soybeans, corn futures sag

04/22/2022 | 05:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO, April 22 (Reuters) - U.S. soyoil futures surged to all-time highs on Friday after Indonesia blocked exports of palm oil, a competing vegetable oil, but soybean and corn futures fell on profit-taking ahead of the weekend.

Wheat futures ended modestly lower after a choppy session as brokers weighed tightening global grain stocks against sluggish export demand for U.S. wheat supplies.

Chicago Board of Trade July soyoil settled up 0.87 cent at 80.51 cents per pound after reaching 83.21 cents, the highest-ever price on a continuous chart of the most-active contract.

Soyoil soared after Indonesia, the world's top producer and exporter of palm oil, blocked exports from April 28 to tackle rising domestic prices. Easing COVID-19 restrictions have sparked a surge in demand for vegetable oils for food and biofuels.

"The new news is the Indonesian halt, but it's a continuation of what has been going on for some time here. Global vegoil supplies are not keeping up with the demand," said Terry Linn, analyst with Linn & Associates in Chicago.

However, CBOT soybean futures declined along with corn futures as traders booked profits and headed to the sidelines ahead of the weekend.

CBOT July soybeans ended 31-1/2 cents down at $16.88 a bushel, turning lower after rising to a two-month high of $17.34. July corn finished 6-1/4 cents lower at $7.89 a bushel, retreating farther from a contract top set Tuesday at $8.14, the highest for a most-active corn contract since 2012.

CBOT July wheat settled 1-1/4 cents lower at $10.75-1/4 a bushel.

Traders shrugged off support from fresh export sales of corn and soybeans. The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed private sales of 1.347 million tonnes of U.S. corn to China as well as smaller quantities of corn and soybeans sold to Mexico.

"The market seems to catch its breath after the recent rises, and operators will now focus on the weather conditions on the North American continent to follow the progress of soybean and corn planting," consultancy Agritel said. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; editing by Uttaresh.V, Mark Potter and Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:58pRepublican Kevin McCarthy under fire after audio shows he discussed urging Trump to resign
RE
05:50pSoyoil surges on Indonesia export ban; soybeans, corn futures sag
RE
05:45pPfizer recalls some batches of blood pressure drug over carcinogen presence
RE
05:43pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 1.09% to 93.84 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:43pEuro Lost 0.12% to $1.0801 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:43pSterling Lost 1.70% to $1.2838 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:43pDollar Gains 1.66% to 128.55 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:42pAs dominant creditor, China must 'step up' on debt restructuring, Indonesia's Indrawati says
RE
05:42pInterview-Indonesia's Indrawati says palm oil export ban will hurt other countries, but necessary
RE
05:41pWorld's top soyoil exporter says record prices a mixed blessing
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Villeroy & Boch AG: Sustained positive business performance in first qu..
2FLOW TRADERS Q122 TRADING UPDATE
3SAP : 2022 Q1 Presentation
4For oil refiners, now is the summer of distillate content
5Cathie Wood buys the dip on pandemic darlings Roku, Zoom, Roblox

HOT NEWS