Space 11, A Business Unit For Entertainment Productions In Outer Space, Launches Via Partnership With Iervolino Entertainment

04/16/2021 | 10:11am EDT
LOS ANGELES, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Iervolino Entertainment S.p.A., the global film & television production company founded by producer Andrea Iervolino and listed in the Italian Stock Exchange (IE.MI) has formalized a partnership to support SPACE 11 – a company specifically dedicated to servicing film and TV projects in outer space.

SPACE 11 was born from an idea by founder Andrea Iervolino (also founder of Iervolino Entertainment) to move entertainment beyond earth's borders, similar to companies designing accommodation and recreational facilities for outer space.

One of a kind and revolutionary, the mission of SPACE 11 is to create film, television and web content, as well as live events (concerts, sports competitions, etc.) that will be filmed in outer space. SPACE 11 will be the first company dedicated fully to the development of entertainment formats and events in zero gravity.

Iervolino has already begun enlisting top collaborators, including the sector's leading engineers, astrophysicists, astronomers, technicians and related experts who will systematically study all the means and methods required for the realization of the company's mission -  one entirely focused on creating something mind-blowing and unique at the global level.

SPACE 11 has an Advisory Board that includes former employees of Elon Musk's Space-X, as well as the International Center for Astronomical Sciences GAL Hassin in Sicily.

Said Iervolino, "Today, thinking of a project of this magnitude might seem too futuristic and impractical, but the technical progress is advancing at such a speed as to believe that everything is already possible in the medium term. Indeed, entrepreneurial minds like Elon Musk and actors like Tom Cruise are already exploring the territory and communication tools in space for single and other initiatives. I foresee that by the first half of 2023 we will already be able to realize the first live event."

About Iervolino Entertainment

Iervolino Entertainment S.p.A. is a global production company founded by Andrea Iervolino in Rome in 2011. The compmay is involved in the production of film and television content, web series, animation, and much more.  The company went public in August 2019 and is listed on the AIM Italia market of Borsa Italiana. Its majority shareholders are Andrea Iervolino and Monika Bacardi.

The company has fostered great relationships with international partners over the years and has partnered with international actors and actresses for the development of film productions for international distribution. For more information, please visit iervolinoentertainment.com

 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/space-11-a-business-unit-for-entertainment-productions-in-outer-space-launches-via-partnership-with-iervolino-entertainment-301270665.html

SOURCE Iervolino Entertainment


© PRNewswire 2021
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.